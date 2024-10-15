AI can predict extreme weather, but here’s where the forecasts fall short

When floods ripped through parts of Europe in September, the scale of the destruction took people by surprise. The intense rains should not have, because those had been predicted by sophisticated forecasting systems enhanced with artificial intelligence.
But forewarned did not mean forearmed. Though the rains were accurately predicted, the effects in the deluged areas were not—a fact that highlights the difficulties of dealing with ever more common extreme weather.
AI has supercharged weather forecasting, using a range of statistical tools to analyze years of historical data and predict patterns, and at a lower cost than traditional numerical weather predictions.
AI technology can create more specific predictions ahead of events such as urban flooding or in complex terrain such as mountainous areas.
For example, Google-funded GraphCast, a machine learning–based method trained directly from reanalysis data, was found to outperform traditional models. Reanalysis data relies on past forecasts rerun with modern forecasting models to provide the most complete picture of past weather and climate.
But there are still gaps in knowledge, in how the information in used and in investment to strengthen data gathering models, experts say.
“In some cases and for some variables, AI models can beat physics-based models, but in other cases vice versa,” said Andrew Charlton-Perez, professor of meteorology at the University of Reading in the UK.