AI can predict extreme weather, but here’s where the forecasts fall short

When floods ripped through parts of Europe in September, the scale of the destruction took people by surprise. The intense rains should not have, because those had been predicted by sophisticated forecasting systems enhanced with artificial intelligence.

But forewarned did not mean forearmed. Though the rains were accurately predicted, the effects in the deluged areas were not—a fact that highlights the difficulties of dealing with ever more common extreme weather.

AI has supercharged weather forecasting, using a range of statistical tools to analyze years of historical data and predict patterns, and at a lower cost than traditional numerical weather predictions.

AI technology can create more specific predictions ahead of events such as urban flooding or in complex terrain such as mountainous areas.