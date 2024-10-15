Big Lots is closing more stores: Full list of locations across 27 states in October Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Big Lots is continuing to downsize its physical footprint as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, with plans to close an additional 56 stores across 27 states. This marks the fourth round of closures that the company has announced in court documents since it filed for bankruptcy in September.
The discount retailer, which currently operates 1,389 stores across 48 states, initiated store closures in July with an initial plan to shut down 35 locations. By August, that number had swelled to 315, with more closures announced in the following months.
Fast Company reached out to Big Lots for additional details about how many stores have shuttered so far, but the company did not immediately reply. The most recent round of 56 closures was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Big Lots says it plans to hold closing sales at the shuttering locations.
Facing significant financial challenges, Big Lots aims to “optimize [its] store footprint” through this restructuring. An additional 250 stores are expected to close by January 2025 as part of the ongoing effort to stabilize operations.
Founded in 1967 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots is among a number of well-known retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year. The most recent is hardware chain True Value, which announced on Monday that it would sell itself to a rival as part of a Chapter 11 process.
Here’s a complete list of the most recently announced Big Lots closings:
Alabama
- 142 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL 35209
Arkansas
- 150 E Oak St, Conway, AR 72032
Arizona
- 1799 Kiowa Ave #106, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404
California
- 16824 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345
- 1201 E Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654
- 2727 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
- 2685 Hilltop Dr, Redding, CA 96002
Colorado
- 893 S Kuner Rd, Brighton, CO 80601
Connecticut
- 1235 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010
Florida
- 751 Good Homes Rd, Orlando, FL 32818
- 14948 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
Georgia
- 4200 Wade Green Rd NW Ste 144, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- 160 Market Sq, Cartersville, GA 30120
Illinois
- 1383 E Pershing Rd Ste A, Decatur, IL 62526
- 8750 N 2nd St, Machesney Park, IL 61115
Indiana
- 1538 North Morton St, Franklin, IN 46131
- 918 W Lincoln Hwy, New Haven, IN 46774
- 440 New Albany Plz, New Albany, IN 47150
Iowa
- 3320 Agency St, Burlington, IA 52601
Kansas
- 7408 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203
Louisiana
- 3250 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Maryland
- 1815 Pulaski Hwy, Edgewood, MD 21040
- 1200 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603
Michigan
- 29712 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076
- 30000 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
Missouri
- 603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64014
- 691 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, Fenton, MO 63026
Nebraska
- 850 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025
New Mexico
- 465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
- 9500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
North Carolina
- 223 New Market Ctr, Boone, NC 28607
Ohio
- 60 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
- 1733 Pearl Rd Ste 125, Brunswick, OH 44212
- 6235 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights, OH 44143
- 26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Oklahoma
- 2144 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129
- 1200 N Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820
Pennsylvania
- 15501 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
- 2631 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
Tennessee
- 791 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643
- 2020 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 186, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Texas
- 3512 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460
- 2729 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501
- 425 Sawdust Rd Ste A, Spring, TX 77380
- 1374 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067
- 850 N Bell Blvd #104, Cedar Park, TX 78613
- 2249 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
- 4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904
Virginia
- 4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
- 6571 Market Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061
- 8151 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
Washington
- 2401 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98406
- 120 N Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
- 11696 NE 76th St, Vancouver, WA 98662
- 3019 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
Wisconsin
- 1800 Milton Ave Ste 100, Janesville, WI 53545