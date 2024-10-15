Big Lots is closing more stores: Full list of locations across 27 states in October Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Big Lots is continuing to downsize its physical footprint as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, with plans to close an additional 56 stores across 27 states. This marks the fourth round of closures that the company has announced in court documents since it filed for bankruptcy in September.

The discount retailer, which currently operates 1,389 stores across 48 states, initiated store closures in July with an initial plan to shut down 35 locations. By August, that number had swelled to 315, with more closures announced in the following months.

Fast Company reached out to Big Lots for additional details about how many stores have shuttered so far, but the company did not immediately reply. The most recent round of 56 closures was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Big Lots says it plans to hold closing sales at the shuttering locations.