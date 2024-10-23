How startups can leverage AI to punch above their weight

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Last spring, the Swedish fintech startup Klarna dropped a bombshell by proudly announcing a hiring freeze amidst an aggressive U.S. expansion push. Why add head count (and costs) when you have generative AI? CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski reasoned. “Not only can we do more with less, but we can do much more with less,” he told the Financial Times. Its AI assistant was already performing the work of 700 employees, he revealed in a letter to shareholders, which had in turn boosted average revenue per employee by 73% over the year before—and gross profits in the U.S. by 93%.

Founders must wonder if Siemiatkowski knows something they don’t. While most startups aren’t skittish about using tech to punch above their weight, leveraging generative AI has proven more elusive. According to a recent survey of 500 entrepreneurs by Fast Company and Inc. on behalf of Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, a majority of those polled (54%) believe they can’t be competitive without AI, but only 14% are seeing tangible business results. That gap must close quickly if their firms hope to launch and scale features as fast as customers would like while staying as lean as their investors and lenders now expect. So, where do they start? That question might be the problem. At a time when a plurality of founders report a lack of just about everything—time to focus on growth (43%), in-house talent (40%), and resources (42%), to name a few—they’re allowed a bit of analysis paralysis. “Remember, you’re not building a human brain,” says Nick Brackney, a senior consultant of generative AI marketing at Dell Technologies. “What you’re building is a very targeted use case, which means you have to be intentional. The business and IT have to work together—because if you don’t, you’re going to design the wrong solution.” “DOING THE $100-PER-HOUR WORK”

The top request of those polled, cited by a majority of respondents (53%), is harnessing gen AI to enhance customer experiences. Scaling support and personalization is one of the most difficult tasks facing startups scrambling for traction. For example, Luna is a health-and-wellness app for teenage girls on which medical professionals answer their questions. With 100,000 users asking 40,000 vetted-and-answered questions (and counting), growth is already facing a bottleneck. “We cannot just keep adding medics,” says Jo Goodall, Luna’s cofounder and co-CEO. AI helps solve this by retrieving previous answers to similar questions—assisting with both speed and scale. Another area of interest for time- and talent-strapped entrepreneurs is routine task automation—using gen AI to pay down the technical and improvisational debt routinely incurred by startups. At the virtual meetings company Double A Labs, for instance, team members are expected to share any tips, tricks, and hacks unlocked by AI. “We are not scared of trying things, but we have a very strict policy that if you use a new technology, you [must] share [it] within the company if it has helped you to be more efficient,” says Double A Labs founder and CEO Amber Allen. “I call it doing the $100-per-hour work instead of $20-per-hour work—taking the mundane, administrative tasks off the team’s plate.” Allen estimates she has saved $800,000 since the company’s inception using pay-as-you-go cloud-based services such as Microsoft Copilot and Midjourney.

COMBATING PRIVACY AND SECURITY CONCERNS Double A Labs’ light-touch approach to tech underscores the potential ROI of employee augmentation—a belief widely held (79%) by survey participants. But a majority (59%) are also wary of the privacy and security risks posed by off-the-shelf tools, which have a nasty habit of vacuuming up confidential data and intellectual property used as inputs. Also holding adoption back: Two-thirds (68%) of founders believe they will ultimately be held responsible to customers for any mistakes or AI hallucinations, and are unwilling to take that risk. There’s a third way between public chatbots and building your own data centers, Brackney says. Firms concerned with data privacy and sovereignty should consider running their own fine-tuned models on lower-cost hardware, such as AI PCs, or in the cloud using infrastructure-as-a-service, such as Amazon Bedrock—both of which will keep their crown jewels safely under lock and key. “Bring AI to your data, not the other way around,” he says.

That’s part of the advantage startups enjoy against entrenched incumbents—the opportunity to build systems and processes from scratch, native to the latest technology. For the more than half (55%) of survey respondents who are piloting, proving out, and scaling AI, this is their opportunity to write a new playbook for AI-driven growth. And those who have yet to experiment (20%) or are just starting to explore potential use cases (25%) stand to benefit. “That’s the startup mentality right there,” Brackney says. “They’re lean, they don’t have any legacy issues, and so they’re looking to do more and take on more challenges. Whoever outcompetes the competition with this tech is going to win, and that’s why you have to invest now.” —