Standing out in the age of content abundance

BY Tammy Pienknagura For Adobe4 minute read

Forty years ago, Adobe was founded on the idea of developing innovative products that change the world and enable creativity for all. Today, we empower people and businesses to imagine, create, and bring any digital experience to life. Generative AI has undoubtedly opened new possibilities to boost creative ideation and output, and for enterprises to deliver personalized experiences with greater speed and scale than ever before.

Within content creation, marketing and creative executives are universally excited about how gen AI can drive agility and efficiency in their operations. At the same time, they also state concerns about how gen AI can lead to content that may be generic and irrelevant for customers, or worse, damage a brand’s reputation. We recently completed research to investigate these questions: In our new report, Navigating the Age of Content Abundance, we worked with creatives, marketers, and consumers to better understand the promise, perils, and best practices tied to embedding gen AI in content creation and production across the enterprise. STRATEGIES FOR NAVIGATING AN UNCHARTED TERRITORY How organizations implement gen AI for content can lead to one of two scenarios: On one hand, we see the potential to boost creative impact and productivity while delivering on the promise of personalization at scale. On the other hand, we see that AI-driven content production, when not executed thoughtfully, can lead to experiences that are undifferentiated, do not perform, or—worse—can misrepresent your brand and erode customer trust.

Our research identified five strategies to help organizations prepare for the age of content abundance: Evolve the role of creative teams. Empower creatives to expedite tedious tasks by embedding gen AI in their existing tools and workflows, freeing up time for them to concentrate on higher-value work such as codifying the brand identity, driving new creative ideas, and perfecting core assets that will help brands stand out. As a next horizon, we are starting to see creative and brand enabling the rest of the organization to create content with quality and consistency. For example, 61% of creatives are working to build brand-specific and scalable design tools, templates, and AI models, effectively becoming creative agents of change in their organization. 2. Avoid brand dilution and foster differentiation.

As brands adopt gen AI, they may use similar technologies and training data sets to generate assets, resulting in a potential “sea of sameness” that leads to highly undifferentiated customer experiences. Without incorporating their own identity and voice into the process, brands run the risk of creating content that is homogeneous, lackluster, and doesn’t engage customers effectively. Make sure your gen AI–driven content processes include your brand guidelines and brand customization capabilities. Studio RX, part of leading global agency IPG, tailored its AI models to generate content specific to a new brand style with Adobe’s Custom Models, launching a new brand identity and related high-quality experiences at scale. 3. Make sure human ingenuity and creativity are in the driver’s seat. Be intentional about when and where creative teams should be in the driver’s seat. In light of the brand dilution and resonance concerns listed above, it is more important than ever for humans to drive highly strategic processes such as defining new creative concepts, curating them for a competitive advantage, and perfecting hero assets for new campaigns. Alternatively, technology can do more of the heavy lifting where volume and repetition are the core goal, such as creating thousands of asset variations to power banner ad production or localization efforts.

4. Prioritize consumer trust to drive engagement and loyalty. In marketing, content is wasted if customers cannot trust it. Seventy percent of consumers we surveyed told us they will be less likely to purchase from brands where content does not accurately represent their values or a brand’s products, and more than half will be less likely if brands share biased or insensitive content. It’s imperative to use gen AI responsibly and ensure transparency and authenticity. Adobe Firefly, our family of generative AI models, are trained on licensed and public domain content, and are designed to be commercially safe and to minimize harmful or biased content. 5. Redefine ROI beyond productivity.

While gen AI can boost creative productivity, speed and scale alone should not be the only measures of success. Mauro Porcini, chief design officer at PepsiCo, said it best: “What do we do with the extra time gen AI gives us? We reinvest it to produce higher-quality content and grow the brand.” We encourage marketing and creative leaders to look beyond productivity as benefits of gen AI in content creation. Driving higher levels of personalization, engagement, and global reach have in many cases yielded even higher value for our customers. For example, IBM was able to increase engagement 26 times while driving 10-times greater creative productivity for one of their brand campaigns using Adobe Firefly. In all, organizations that use gen AI to prioritize content quality, beyond just quantity, will succeed in this new era of content abundance. While success may be measured differently across organizations, it is clear that creativity, brand identity, and trust are integral for creating authentic experiences with gen AI that build loyalty, and ultimately drive revenue. Read the full research report here to learn more.