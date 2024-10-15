AI is changing my work as a meteorologist—Hurricane Helene and Milton proved there’s no going back

BY Eric Holthaus6 minute read

I’ve been studying, forecasting, and writing about hurricanes for more than two decades, way back when we drew weather maps by hand (seriously, it’s a thing). Helene and Milton were the first two hurricanes where I leaned hard on AI-generated weather forecasts. It feels like a turning point.

In our era of escalating climate emergency, the warming atmosphere is helping to make weather more extreme and more dangerous—putting more people into harm’s way each year. More confident predictions of which hurricanes will go beast mode and which ones will safely fizzle out gives people more time to prepare. During Helene and Milton, the AI tool I used most—AI RI—was developed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin. It gives updated hourly odds on the chances of a nascent hurricane going through a bout of rapid intensification. At one point, AI RI was giving a nearly 100% chance that Milton would strengthen from Category 1 to Category 5 within the next 24 hours. And of course, that prediction turned out to be correct. No Atlantic hurricane in our 175 years of recordkeeping strengthened faster than Milton. Such an accurate prediction would have been unthinkable even five years ago using traditional computer weather models. Just a century ago, it was nearly impossible to reliably anticipate adverse weather conditions on any timescale. To give a sense of the scale of progress, a four-day weather forecast is as accurate now as a one-day forecast was in 1995. And AI promises to extend those gains days, weeks, and months into the future and at finer and finer geographic scales, even down to the microclimate and neighborhood level.

Even after adjusting for inflation, natural disasters now cost about five times as much as in the 1980s. Daily weather fluctuations can account for as much as 3%-6% of GDP annually, and flooding from extreme rainfall events alone, like Helene, now costs an average 1% of the U.S. GDP each year. In 25 years, the total effects of climate change are on pace to cost trillions annually. Better weather forecasts can’t come soon enough so we can prepare for what’s coming. If you’ve tuned out over the past few years, the weather service has really come a long way—we’ve just about realized Doc Brown’s vision in Back to the Future. AI RI [Screenshot: Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies/University of Wisconsin-Madison] To learn more, I briefly talked with the creator of AI RI, Sarah Griffin, an expert on hurricanes and satellites at the University of Wisconsin. I was a little surprised that routine runs of her rapid intensification model require hardly any computer power at all. “It does not need anything fancy,” Griffin said. “There’s no GPU needed, and it usually runs in under a minute.”

Before the rapid onset of AI tools, our best hurricane computer model was developed at a cost of $150 million and had to be run on one of the fastest computers in the world. The fact that AI RI could, in theory, be run in a few minutes on a laptop is like magic. For years, the National Weather Service and its parent organization, NOAA, have been investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to help its scientists sift through the reams of environmental data they collect every day. Those investments are already paying off, big time—especially when it comes to making weather forecasting technology more useful for underserved communities and people on the front lines of the climate emergency. Since its invention roughly 50 years ago, computer-aided weather models have almost always been run on the biggest computers scientists can afford. That’s because hundreds of math and physics calculations have to be performed over and over to track all the possible paths forward in time for every bit of the atmosphere there’s data for, as often as that data can be collected. It’s a never-ending cycle of tough choices of how to focus scarce computing power most efficiently, a Sisyphean struggle against the forces of nature.

That means weather forecasting has always been expensive, and the inequity is stark: Governments in richer countries, like the U.S. and Europe, spend an average of about $25 per citizen on their weather forecasts. Poorer countries spend less than $1 per year per citizen—resulting in less accurate forecasts for people who are more likely to be engaged in weather-sensitive activities, like farming or fishing. One of the best parts about AI is its potential to level that playing field. Radar display from NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft, 2023. [Photo: Nick Underwood/NOAA] To learn more about that, I talked with Michael Fischer, a hurricane researcher and meteorology professor at the University of Miami. Miami is the heart of the hurricane forecasting world. It’s where the official hurricane forecasters of the National Hurricane Center are located, and also home to the Hurricane Hunters—a division of the U.S. Air Force Reserve that for decades have flown aircraft through hurricanes to measure their location, movement, and strength.

Fischer’s work focuses on improving hurricane forecasts, particularly the usefulness of airborne weather radars on Hurricane Hunter aircraft. “I think AI opens a lot of doors that are not essentially possible, at least with current computational power, because these models can run so quickly,” said Fischer. “It allows us to do things like create high resolution forecasts for localized regions, and hopefully that can help save lives [with] things like heat waves, extreme weather, [and] heavy rain.” I’m old enough to remember back in undergrad in 2000 when early computer weather models first started to reliably surpass the skill of human forecasters. Even still, my professors didn’t trust them, and instead taught us pages of “rules of thumb” and “back of the envelope” tricks to guesstimate based on pattern recognition of weather maps. But one thing they said about building a worthy computer weather model has really stuck with me: “Garbage in, garbage out.”

That is, your computer forecast is only as good as the data you start with. And that’s the goal of Fischer’s hurricane forecast improvement project, to use machine learning to quality control the data streaming in from the Hurricane Hunters while they’re in flight. Fischer says it takes a trained meteorologist about two weeks to manually filter out noise from the airplane’s rader. His AI model can do it in minutes, while the plane is still in the air, so that data can then be fed in real-time to weather models to make a forecast. Now, of course the National Weather Service isn’t the only one investing in improving weather models with AI. All the big AI names are doing it too. Google has GraphCast; Nvidia has FourCastNet. Startups like precip.ai and atmo.ai promise their customers hyper-local and hyper-accurate weather analysis for all sorts of uses. Google is even making its latest AI-boosted weather model open source.

Weather forecasting may be a rare AI bright spot, especially with the need increasing due to escalating climate risks. The National Weather Service is even using AI in a new language translation service of weather bulletins to make forecasts accessible beyond just English. Fischer has some fears that are familiar, particularly about bias that his team may be introducing while they’re training the AI. But, for now, he thinks the tradeoffs are worth it. The involvement of the major tech companies gives Fisher hope that this spirit of cooperation in the face of the climate emergency might continue.