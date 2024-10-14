Google to buy nuclear power for AI’s energy needs

Alphabet’s Google said on Monday it signed the world’s first corporate agreement to buy power from multiple small modular reactors as the technology company looks to meet electricity demand from artificial intelligence .

The agreement with Kairos Power aims to bring Kairos’s first small modular reactor online by 2030, followed by additional deployments through 2035.

The companies did not reveal financial details of the agreement or where in the U.S. the plants would be built. Google said it has agreed to buy 500 megawatts of power from six to seven reactors, which is smaller than the output of today’s nuclear reactors.

“We feel like nuclear can play an important role in helping to meet our demand . . . cleanly in a way that’s more around the clock,” Michael Terrell, senior director for energy and climate at Google, told reporters on a call.