BY Stephen Feline4 minute read

In September 2024, London & Partners attended the UK launch event for San Francisco-based FTV Capital, welcoming it into the bustling European financial services ecosystem. The growth equity investor in the tech, financial services, and payments sector opened an office in Mayfair as its first location outside the U.S.

Describing the decision in a press release, FTV said, “Europe is a promising breeding ground for technology innovation, and we’re excited to bring our flexible growth capital, value-creation resources and vast commercial network to more entrepreneurs to help them scale their businesses to new heights.” The firm is part of a steady and growing number of U.S. venture capital firms establishing a presence in London. The last few years saw notable players like Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Accel expand into London. More recently, a16z launched its first international office in London in 2023 to focus on investing in crypto, blockchain, and Web3 startups. Salesforce Ventures just announced this fall it is doubling its AI fund to $1 billion coming off the heels of Salesforce’s massive new AI hub opening in London. NYC-based Republic acquired London’s crowd investment platform Seedrs in 2022 and completed the rebrand as Republic Europe in July 2024.

Sector specialists are following suit including TDK Ventures, which opened a London office to focus on the pioneering innovation in Europe’s sustainability sector. The trend is mirrored in private equity, with Blackstone breaking ground on an expanded office building in Berkely Square to accommodate more than 5,000 employees. To support this growing industry, the private equity consulting firm Accordion also recently confirmed plans to establish its first European office in London. So why London and why should U.S. investors and business innovators get involved? 1. ACCESS TO DEALFLOW FROM EUROPE’S GROWING TECH ECOSYSTEM

VC fundraising in the U.S. remains cautious in 2024 with deal volume and value continuing to decrease. There has been a notable correction since the peak levels of 2021, with investors now looking for companies to demonstrate a clear and quick path to profitability and sustainable revenue generation before writing a check. The exceptions lie in artificial intelligence (AI), life sciences, and frontier technologies, where VCs remain keen to get in early with the most innovative players. AI fundraising captured a record 28% of all global VC funding in Q2 2024 totaling $18.3 billion out of $65.7 billion, according to Boast. Europe is not immune to this decline in fundraising with London representing a moderately more positive picture. London startups have collectively raised over$20 billion in venture capital investment since the start of 2023, including over $8.1 billion in the first three quarters of 2024 alone. It has been encouraging to see a positive uptick in VC investment following a tumultuous global period caused by the pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

Part of the reason for this is that London’s startup ecosystem is providing what U.S. VCs are looking for in the current market environment: companies with a proven business model and innovation in their target growth sectors. Europe’s traditionally conservative investors also create an arbitrage opportunity for U.S. competitors to join the cap table of cheaper yet equally innovative startups in London. These investors then help them expand back into North America. This agreement typically works well for the UK companies too, as they are typically eager to enter the larger U.S. market and take advantage of the bigger investments and more ambitious growth targets set by their backers.

Brexit aside, London remains a go-to city for startups across Europe to raise capital and then use it as a springboard to go to the U.S. It’s noteworthy that the press releases for VCs launching in London always reference accessing the European market, rather than the UK market. 2. EXPANSION SUPPORT FOR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES Conversely, U.S. VCs are motivated by helping their domestic portfolio companies scale as quickly as possible ahead of a future exit or IPO. Market size, general regulatory alignment (with exceptions), and a non-protectionist environment make Europe the logical next step, with London being the most common entry point.

Frontline Ventures released an excellent annual report outlining why and when U.S. techs should establish a presence in Europe. Most strikingly, their data shows that Europe accounts for up to 40% of global revenues for top-performing B2B SaaS companies by the time of IPO. They also point to the costs of delay in a GTM for Europe due to the increasing strength of the local startup ecosystem and risk of a homegrown competitor taking your potential market share. The most innovative tech scale-ups in the U.S. are typically looking to go global, and VCs with an international presence are better placed to serve them. This isn’t lost on the VCs establishing a presence in Europe, and London’s position as the center of the regions fundraising ecosystem underlines why they are choosing the UK’s capital city. 3. AVAILABILITY OF TALENT IN A DEVELOPED FINANCIAL SERVICES ECOSYSTEM

The financial services workforce in London is diverse, benefits from a favorable immigration system for skilled workers, and has a global outlook. It is also well-equipped to operate across regions such as Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The heavy concentration of financial services creates ancillary benefits for setting up there while the favorable regulatory environment enables the industry to thrive. Arguably serving as Europe’s capital for AI, fintech, life sciences, creative industries, sustainability and professional services, London is a natural home for VCs in specialist sectors. It’s also a desirable city to live in with a high quality of life that makes it an easy sell for VCs to convince their professionals to relocate and set up an office there.