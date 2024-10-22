BY Steven Kowalski4 minute read

As a leader of innovation projects and programs in your business, it’s your job to make investment decisions at various points along the development lifecycle.

Many of you manage the development of a product or service line. Some of you manage an entire portfolio of products and services that yield value for customers, markets, partners, and your business. Let’s call these “assets.” It’s likely you’re delivering your current program(s) at the same time that you’re deciding whether to improve assets, extend them into new applications, or develop new assets for future value. WHY PURPOSEFUL LISTENING IS KEY WHEN ALLOCATING RESOURCES Whether you’re on a formal governance board or receiving proposals directly from your team, folks come to you asking for resources (people, financing, reputational capital, etc.) to start new projects or move programs forward. As assets progress through your innovation pipeline, you apply tailored criteria for making go/no go assessments.

In these critical moments—where the cost of investing must be weighed against risks, the probability of success, and return on investment—listening becomes paramount. And while much has been written about the art and science of listening and its importance for effective leadership, what may be less obvious is how you can strengthen your purposeful listening skills to decide whether to move investments forward. 5 THINGS TO LISTEN FOR

What makes it “purposeful” is that you are listening for specific things. Of course, you’ll be listening for the obvious—data and evidence of value weighed against risk. Here are five additional, nuanced arenas to focus on at key decision points: 1. Listen for evidence of feasibility, desirability, and viability. Any evaluation of an innovation asset’s worth must be made in the context of these criteria—even as thresholds for evidence evolve over the lifecycle of the asset.

Listen for evidence of feasibility: it can be built, and it will work. Often, this is what people lead with when they present data or development plans. But feasibility is only part of the story. Listen for irrefutable evidence of desirability: there is passion, pull, and enthusiasm for the solution. And listen for evidence of viability: real world data that delivers confidence assets will thrive in the ecosystem and in the face of constraints and competition. How robust is the evidence, given where the asset is in the development lifecycle? 2. Listen for the interplay of purpose, possibility, and constraint.

Innovation happens at the intersection of purpose, possibility, and constraint. All three are essential to spark creativity and focus it to generate new value. So listen for how people connect their proposal to the company vision, ambitions, and goals. Listen for how they frame the upsides: the promise and the opportunity. Listen for how they describe the downsides: the risks, obstacles, and constraints. Notice which they lead with. Do they favor one and minimize the others? And finally, listen for how deftly they use the tension between purpose, possibility, and constraint to make their case.

3. Listen for biases that cloud investment decisions. Biases—especially untested and unconscious ones—act like smog obscuring the quality of our decisions. They might just as easily show up when we are evaluating individual programs as when we’re considering the health of the entire portfolio. Two of the most common biases in the world of innovation management are confirmation bias (when we overweight evidence that supports our position) and progression bias (when we dismiss or “don’t see” evidence that would stop our program from progressing). To challenge confirmation bias, listen for the absence of debate and contrary perspectives. To mitigate progression bias, listen for unfounded or speculative requests to deviate from established evaluation criteria.

4. Listen for resistance. As you entertain proposals for investment, be on the lookout for the many ways resistance may appear. Is pushback more focused on technical factors or commercial concerns? What might be motivating people when they say a program can’t move forward or won’t succeed? Who is getting defensive?

Listen for the root causes of resistance. Is it based in healthy skepticism and truth-seeking in service of improving the proposal? Or is resistance about protecting territory and turf? Whose agenda is threatened? And how might politics and the power of position be influencing the discussion? As much as possible, seek to learn from resistance—including your own. 5. Listen for the voice of judgment (VOJ).

To reap the rewards of innovation, we must tolerate some measure of uncertainty. And while your innovation management process likely contains thresholds for risk at pivotal stages in development, there will always be grey areas. Sometimes risk assessments feel more like guesses. Whenever there is uncertainty and risk, you can be sure the “voice of judgment” is lurking nearby. I’m referring to that voice in our heads that stirs up fear to keep us safe and certain. Don’t make decisions out of fear and let the VOJ override your intuition—or cloud established, objective criteria for investment. Listen for how your own risk tolerance might be influencing decisions to invest. And listen for how the VOJ shows up in the room, as exaggerations, declarations, and impossibilities. When you hear the VOJ, deflate the fear by naming it and getting curious about the facts.

FINAL THOUGHTS What do you typically listen for? How might you improve your listening skills (and the sister skills of inquiry) to enhance decision quality? And how are you listening? Are you bringing an open, curious, generous, and generative mindset as you evaluate program and portfolio investments? What about your team? Are they clear on the criteria that will get a green light at each investment stage-gate? How effectively are they preparing and delivering their pitches and presentations? Do they feel safe approaching you with tough questions or potential “bad news”? Helping your team take a more strategic perspective pays off!