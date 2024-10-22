BY Zain Jaffer3 minute read

In a previous article, I wrote about the need to be prepared for risks coming from left field. Many business leaders focus on managing typical risks—those that fall within the main body of a standard bell curve—while often overlooking tail risks, which occur on the extreme, statistically unlikely parts of the curve. But how exactly do you prepare your organization for different scenarios?

Though it also depends on your specific needs, a scenario planning activity with your company is generally a good idea. Many businesses hold these kinds of activities off-site, sometimes even in vacation-type venues, with the idea that getting people’s minds off their standard activities makes for a better scenario plan. DISTINGUISHING BETWEEN TYPICAL AND TAIL RISKS There are, of course, the risks that happen in the normal course of a business day or even a year. These are the standard risks of business you are likely used to because they happen with a significant frequency.

In scenario planning, you are generally concerned with scenarios or game-changing events that will affect your business—events you do not normally plan for. These might be unprecedented situations, or like the COVID-19 pandemic, they may have historical precedents but feel distant enough that they’re dismissed as unlikely to reoccur anytime soon. Yet, when these events do happen, they can cause major disruptions. EXPANDING KNOWLEDGE FOR EFFECTIVE PLANNING To be adequately prepared for scenario planning, it’s important for participants to expand their reading lists and knowledge base beyond what they encounter in their daily work. If employees enter the activity with a narrow focus on current challenges, the resulting analysis will simply reflect what they’re already doing and dealing with today.

The goal is to expand the scope of groupthink and break away from these patterns. This is why scenario planning is often held off-site in conducive environments—it helps participants think more creatively and look beyond current challenges. Encourage everyone, not just the usual people, to contribute ideas. Having a good mix of both specialists and generalists in the group can offer diverse perspectives and improve the quality of the scenarios you develop. THE ROLE OF EXPERT INPUT IN SCENARIO PLANNING

On the other hand, if you are using specialist consensus analysis techniques like the Delphi method, it may be better to have experts and practitioners in the group. But never rule out the inputs of a newcomer who may bring a fresh viewpoint to the table. Another tool you can use to determine how well-equipped your organization is to deal with changes is the SWOT analysis, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. A SWOT analysis is a snapshot of where you are strong, where you are weak, what opportunities you have not taken advantage of, and the potential threats you may face. ANALYZING RISKS WITH PROVEN TOOLS

There are also tools that can help you drill down into how prepared your team is for certain types of failures or threats. Two that are often used are the fault tree analysis and the failure modes effect analysis. These tools are often used in mission-critical industries, like aircraft manufacturing and nuclear power, but they can be adapted and applied to almost any business. Basically, both tools allow leaders to drill down to specific weak points and specific courses of action to address these potential weaknesses. A hands-on approach, such as using Post-It notes or whiteboards, can facilitate these exercises, making it easy to group similar ideas or highlight key concerns. CRAFTING FUTURE SCENARIOS

One of the main outcomes of these planning sessions is the creation of potential future scenarios. These scenarios should take into account a variety of factors—social, political, economic, governmental, technological, and cultural. Any of these factors can significantly impact businesses. The emergence of the internet, for example, totally changed the way the publishing, news, and communications industries worked. THE VALUE OF SCENARIO PLANNING At the end of your scenario-planning activity, your company should be able to have some strategies in place to cope with different scenarios that may or may not happen in the future, even if they may be unlikely.