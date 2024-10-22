BY Stephen Nalley4 minute read

In my years of working with budgets—whether in the business world or personal finance—one concept that I have learned to prioritize is the importance of adding contingencies. Building a budget without any buffer for the unexpected is like walking a tightrope without a safety net. There are always unanticipated events that can disrupt even the most well-planned budget, and having contingencies in place can help keep operations on track when they occur.

Adding contingencies is not about padding the budget unnecessarily but about planning for real-world scenarios. Here are some practical concepts for adding contingencies to your annual budget, drawn from my own experience and what has worked in real-world business settings. 1. UNDERSTANDING THE NATURE OF CONTINGENCIES Before diving into how to add contingencies, it’s essential to define what I mean by them. A contingency is an allocation of funds set aside to cover unforeseen costs or changes that occur during the year. These could be anything from unexpected expenses to market shifts to new opportunities to even internal operational changes.

From my experience, the unexpected is often inevitable. No matter how much planning and forecasting you do, there will always be variables outside of your control—whether it’s an economic downturn, a shift in market demand, or an emergency expense like equipment failure. Understanding this helped me shape a more robust approach to budgeting. 2. SETTING A CONTINGENCY RESERVE One of the first steps I take when building an annual budget is setting a contingency reserve. I generally aim for 5%-10% of the total budget to be allocated as a contingency fund. This percentage can vary depending on the nature of the business or project. For industries with more volatility, like hospitality or real estate, I might lean closer to the higher end of that range.

This contingency fund is not earmarked for specific purposes but is kept flexible to cover unexpected expenses. For example, in one real estate project, an unforeseen delay in the permitting process cost us additional legal fees, but because we had a contingency fund, we were able to absorb the costs without derailing the entire project. 3. BUILDING FLEXIBILITY INTO EXPENSE CATEGORIES Another concept I’ve implemented is building flexibility into various expense categories. While some expenses are fixed (like salaries or leases), others, such as marketing, technology upgrades, or maintenance, have more leeway. Rather than locking in every dollar upfront, I’ve found it useful to leave some flexibility within these categories.

For instance, in my work with property management, maintenance costs can fluctuate depending on unforeseen issues. A typical budget line for maintenance would have a small additional allocation to account for variability. If fewer repairs are needed, that extra allocation stays untouched, but if something goes wrong (and, in my experience, something always does), you have the flexibility to address it without reallocating funds from other critical areas. 4. SCENARIO PLANNING: BEST, WORST, AND MOST LIKELY One strategy that has helped me make smarter budget decisions is scenario planning. Instead of just creating a “single” budget, I build three versions: the best-case scenario, the worst-case scenario, and the most likely scenario. This approach allows me to plan for both windfalls and shortfalls, ensuring I’m ready for whatever comes our way.

In one particular year, I applied this method to a company budget in an industry known for seasonal fluctuations. By preparing for the worst-case scenario—where we forecasted a 20% drop in sales during the off-season—we were able to allocate enough in our contingency to make it through without cutting key personnel or services. Thankfully, the worst case didn’t occur, but knowing we were prepared gave me peace of mind and allowed the team to focus on growth rather than just survival. 5. MONITORING AND ADJUSTING MID-YEAR Another key concept I’ve learned over time is the importance of continuous monitoring and adjusting your budget throughout the year. Even with contingencies in place, I check in regularly with budget performance and make adjustments when needed.

It’s one thing to plan for contingencies upfront, but monitoring actual expenses and cash flow over time is just as critical. I’ve encountered situations where, even with a contingency in place, we had to adjust mid-year due to continued unexpected challenges. For example, in one business, we faced rising vendor costs mid-year due to inflation, and I was able to make quick adjustments to the budget, cutting back in areas of discretionary spending to keep the core operations stable. 6. PRIORITIZING ESSENTIAL EXPENSES OVER NON-ESSENTIAL ONES

When building contingencies into a budget, another lesson I’ve learned is the importance of prioritizing essential expenses. For example, you should ensure core business functions, such as payroll, utilities, and key operational expenses, are protected. If the unexpected happens, these essentials shouldn’t suffer. One year, we were hit with unexpected costs associated with regulatory compliance, but because we had prioritized core functions in the budget, we didn’t have to make drastic cuts in critical areas like staffing or essential services. The contingency funds allowed us to address the new costs without compromising operational integrity. 7. COMMUNICATING THE NEED FOR CONTINGENCIES

Finally, I’ve found it crucial to communicate the importance of contingencies to stakeholders. Whether it’s a board of directors, team members, or investors, explaining why the contingency fund is necessary and how it will be used helps align everyone’s expectations. It also shows foresight and preparedness, qualities that foster trust and confidence in leadership. CONCLUSION Adding contingencies to annual budgets is not just a financial safety net; it’s a strategic tool that can help a business remain flexible, agile, and resilient in the face of uncertainty. From setting aside a reserve to scenario planning and monitoring expenses throughout the year, each of these concepts has played a role in helping me manage budgets more effectively.