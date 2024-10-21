How innovation is transforming cancer care

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Cancer is the word that no one wants to hear at the doctor’s office—particularly pancreatic cancer, which has the worst average five-year survival rate of 13%. Meanwhile progress in pancreatic cancer research has stalled and remains significantly underfunded. But there’s hope, thanks to new research, advances in technology, and collaboration between leading cancer centers, tech giants, and policymakers.

Three experts discussed reasons they’re optimistic at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in September during a panel conversation presented by City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. City of Hope simultaneously announced a $150 million gift from philanthropists A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and his daughter Tessa Stephenson Brand to immediately fund pancreatic cancer research. The centerpiece of the gift is the $1 million Stephenson Prize, one of the largest privately funded awards for scientific investigation, which will be awarded annually to a leading scientist or team making the most promising advancements in pancreatic cancer research, treatment, and cures. The prize is open to individual investigators and teams driving innovation at institutions around the world, regardless of their affiliation to City of Hope. Here are the key takeaways from the conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. Finding a cure requires a focus on the patient

Organizations cannot keep their knowledge, research, and tools to themselves. Pancreatic cancer is simply a challenge too great, with stakes too high. “The biggest roadblock we see is organizations don’t put the patient at the center,” said Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope. Stone shared examples of peers coming together to collaborate, including City of Hope’s startup AccessHope, which connects community oncologists to major cancer centers such as City of Hope, Dana-Farber, Emory University, and Northwestern University to review complex cases and collaborate on patient care recommendations.

“Cancer is the competition, not each other. The only way we’ll contribute to defeating pancreatic cancer is by partnering with others across functions and industries,” Stone said, later adding: “You focus on getting the right solutions to patients, not just what you can provide on your own.” Those solutions must also be easier for patients to access, said Greg Simon, former executive director of the White House Cancer Moonshot and president of consultancy Simonovation. “For a century we’ve practiced medicine the same way, but we’re going to have to do a lot of new things—and break our addiction to blockbuster thinking, blockbuster drugs, massive clinical trials, finding cures that work for masses of people,” Simon said. Big Tech is taking a similar approach in terms of patient focus, said Dr. Peter Clardy, a pulmonary and critical care physician and senior clinical specialist at Google Health. “This concept of patient- or person-centricity is critical to whatever the solutions are,” he said. “The solutions are less likely to be one giant leap forward and much more likely to be incremental improvements in lots of different processes of care—some of which have direct impact on providers, others on patients and families.”

2. Big data presents a massive opportunity, but it must be translated into actionable insights.

This moment represents “a unique opportunity for both machine learning and generative AI to be used to transform information in new ways,” said Clardy, whose team works closely with the company’s DeepMind AI lab. Simon, for example, works with nonprofits like Cancer Commons that harness approaches such as precision oncology, which uses advanced computational tools and molecular profiling to reverse-engineer what’s driving a tumor and develop individualized therapies. Other groups are working on advanced blood tests that could better uncover biological markers of certain cancers. “We now know that cancer is hundreds of diseases, not one—and each unique variant has the potential for unique therapies to apply to it,” Stone said. “When people sequenced the human genome in 2003, it generated an unbelievable amount of information on the human body. If you were to type out one human genome at 60 words a minute, eight hours a day, it would take you 50 years and the stack of papers would be the size of the Statue of Liberty. Think about the power that comes from that type of information.”

Twenty years on, AI is now widely used in interpreting large data sets from not only the genome but also medical records from masses of pancreatic cancer patients—unlocking the potential for early detection, more accurate diagnoses, and personalized treatments. The staggering amount of data is a positive, but Clardy knows from his own experience as a clinician that an onslaught of raw data can be overwhelming. It must be translated into actionable insights. “What you really want to foster is a cycle of innovation,” he explained. “Insights drawn from the health of patients and populations drive insights in the development of new tools and technologies—and technologies help with the creation and delivery of new medications. We seek to accelerate that cycle.” Stone said he speaks to cancer patients every day, and invariably, they want to know their doctor has expertise in their cancer, is up to date on the latest discoveries, and can help connect them to the right treatments and trials. “Technology is foundational to all of this,” he said, “and making it usable at the bedside for patients.”