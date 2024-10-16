This new bone-like cement could change how we build just about everything

BY Jesus Diaz4 minute read

Researchers at Princeton University have developed a new cement that is lighter, resists cracking, and absorbs damage more effectively than traditional cement. According to the researchers, it is a whopping 5.6 times tougher than regular concrete thanks to its unusual design.

“It’s standard cement paste,” third-year PhD candidate Shashank Gupta tells me over email. The material is inspired by cortical bone, the tough outer layer of human bone that is made of tubular structures to resist fractures while keeping it light. The material could reshape the construction and other industries like aerospace and biomedical engineering where fracture toughness and lightness is critical. Gupta, who invented this new cement with Reza Moini, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, says that other concretes increase toughness by adding plastics and fibers to their mix. Meanwhile, Gupta’s new cement uses a standard hardened cement paste, which includes cement, water, and admixtures. “Our approach, which manipulates geometry instead of relying on fibers or additives, has the potential to be a cost-effective solution once the manufacturing process is optimized,” he says, adding that the material should be more accessible, especially in developing regions where construction costs are a bigger concern. [Photo: Sameer A. Khan/Fotobuddy/courtesy Princeton University Office of Engineering] According to the study, published in the scientific journal Advanced Materials, manipulating the geometry of the material to imitate the cortical bone promotes progressive damage resistance. Rather than failing suddenly, the material endures progressive damage, drastically enhancing its toughness, Gupta explains. This progressive resistance ensures that structures built using this material could better handle stress and withstand unpredictable forces, such as seismic activity or extreme weather events.

How it works The researchers took inspiration from cortical bone, which contains tubular structures known as osteons that help deflect cracks and prevent sudden failure. The team incorporated cylindrical and elliptical tubes into the cement paste. These specific tube shapes and their orientation control how cracks move through the material, effectively stopping them from spreading quickly, something called “stepwise” toughening mechanism. When a crack encounters a hollow tube, the tube traps the crack and dissipates energy, delaying its spread. As Gupta says, “what makes this stepwise mechanism unique is that each crack extension is controlled, preventing sudden, catastrophic failure.” This mechanism mirrors the natural processes found in bone, where cracks are managed in a way that prevents complete structural failure. The controlled crack extension leads to additional energy dissipation at each interaction point, which not only strengthens the material but also extends its lifespan under repeated stress conditions. The team says it’s exploring another factor, called the “degree of disorder,” which contributes to the material’s toughness. Essentially, the researchers are looking at how the complexity in the material’s design makes it stronger and tougher. While Gupta says that understanding the degree of disorder is crucial in controlling the way cracks propagate through the material, he admits that they still have work to do. “[We] have not yet established a relationship between the degree of disorder and fracture performance,” he says. “This is an ongoing work.”

More research is needed to fully understand the material’s durability under various environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, humidity, and exposure to chemicals. Gupta says that additional studies on how the material performs in different climates and under various stressors will be necessary to ensure it meets the rigorous demands of modern construction projects. For example, understanding how the material interacts with reinforcement bars in corrosive environments or its response to seismic activity could be key to its successful adoption in diverse construction settings. “This research is just the beginning, and more testing is needed to evaluate its full potential,” he says. Manufacturing the future The potential applications for this technology go beyond civil infrastructure. The tubular design could enhance the toughness of materials that need to endure high stress while staying lightweight. In aerospace applications, reducing weight while maintaining strength is critical. Likewise, cars, trucks, buses, bikes, and basically everything we make can benefit from more strength and less weight.

But creating these complex tubular structures requires careful control during fabrication, as slight variations could significantly impact the material’s performance. That’s why scaling this innovation for mass production poses challenges. The current process, a hybrid of 3D printing and casting, offers precision, but will need adaptation for broader use. Gupta says there’s potential in robotic additive manufacturing, which could eliminate the need for molds and reduce labor costs. “One practical solution is scaling up using robotic additive manufacturing, which does not require formwork and offers greater fabrication freedom in terms of tubular design,” he says. He adds that this approach could simplify the production process and also allow for greater customization of the material’s internal architecture, which could be particularly valuable for specialized construction projects, such as bridges, tunnels, and high-rise buildings. It’s increasingly common to use robots to 3D print bridges or homes, but these machines don’t yet have the granularity level required to achieve these bone-like structures.