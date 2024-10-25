Fast company logo
Discover how Alabama’s ecosystem of innovation connects entrepreneurs, policymakers, community leaders, and workers to advance the new cutting edge of tech.

Leading economic development at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Carter Wells has long worked at the heart of Alabama’s thriving tech sector, fueling innovation, collaboration, and impact across 45 biotech companies in the state. In this custom episode, learn how Carter unites Alabama’s best institutions, organizations, and people behind HudsonAlpha’s mission — and how Alabama fosters an innovative environment for this mission to take flight. Join us for an inside look at the role of leadership in mobilizing big visions, the impact of education on workforce development, the power of public-private partnerships to connect the dots, and more.

