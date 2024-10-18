Inside the growing sports media empire where the business is all fun and games

BY Devin Gordonlong read

September is always a big month for Jomboy Media. Baseball is the six-year-old sports content company’s meat and potatoes, and September is when Major League Baseball’s playoff push accelerates from foot race to sprint. Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale, best friends since high school in suburban Connecticut, launched the company in 2018 with a New York Yankees–focused podcast called Talkin’ Yanks. Since then, the company’s programming lineup has swollen to 44 podcasts and 20 YouTube channels covering multiple sports in multiple cities, often cohosted by former pro athletes, but all of its top performers are baseball-themed—a modern, forward-thinking media company propelled, incongruously, by the starchiest of pro sports. And the cornerstone of Jomboy’s business—the gateway drug to the Jomboy universe and its band of merry sports junkies—is O’Brien’s trademark YouTube creation, “The Breakdown,” a recurring series in which he applies his uncanny gift for lip-reading and the film-production chops he honed as a former wedding videographer to piece together code-cracking reconstructions of viral on-field incidents, fights, ejections, and dramatic twists of fate.

O’Brien’s “breakdowns” are now a pan-sports franchise, but it was his baseball videos that kick-started his online following. His breakout breakdown was his 2019 dissection of a now-infamous post-ejection tirade by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who informed the home plate ump that his hitters were “fucking savages in the box“—an instant-classic description that might have passed unnoticed if not for O’Brien’s lip-reading, freeze-frames, and color commentary skills. His video about the rant received some 2.8 million views on YouTube, and even caught Boone’s attention—he’s now a weekly guest on Talkin’ Yanks. Later that fall, O’Brien’s video unraveling the Houston Astros’s sign-stealing scheme turned him into a national media figure. Today, Jomboy Media has 54 employees, and even though each breakdown requires about six hours of his undivided attention, O’Brien still posts two or three a week, and he still makes them almost entirely by himself. They’re his pride and joy, and the company’s most valuable content. And during the playoff chase, there’s fresh breakdown fodder on a nightly basis. He heaps that work on top of the multiple podcasts he hosts, quick pop-ins for other shows, and his broader duties as Jomboy’s most recognizable face and brand ambassador. He’s swamped. The company, meanwhile, has raised more than $6 million in funding from an all-star roster of investors including Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and NBA legend Dwyane Wade. According to chief operating officer Courtney Hirsch—O’Brien’s big sister—Jomboy will top $10 million in revenue for the first time in its history, up more than 40% from 2023, and profits are up 122%. Jomboy Media is operating at peak capacity. And yet on this particular Wednesday in mid-September, aside from a scattered handful of business-side staffers, the Jomboy Media editorial offices in midtown Manhattan are empty. The podcast recording booths are silent. The wall of flat screen TVs in the livestream broadcast studio are all switched off. Hello? Where is everybody?

Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale speak onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024, in New York City. [Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics] If you take the PATH train from Manhattan to the Journal Square stop in Jersey City, then walk south past a mile-long stretch of slumping gray city blocks to the far edge of the island, near the Hackensack River, where the Sopranos dump dead bodies, you’ll come upon a 12-foot statue looming beneath the Pulaski Skyway. In the lot behind Bunyan is a marijuana dispensary, and if you walk around the building to the back, you’ll find the entrance to a converted carpet warehouse. And inside, there they all are: the entire staff of Jomboy Media, about 70% male, about 90% Gen Z, all dressed in sports jerseys with team names like Forgotten Rotten, Love Yas, and MacFlurry Power. Welcome to The Warehouse Games, phase two of Jomboy Media’s master plan to grow from two buddies talkin’ Yanks to indie media boutique—a nontoxic, troll-free alternative to Barstool Sports—to original sports content empire. Jomboy began leasing this space for $15,000 a month two years ago for the express purpose of converting it into a pint-sized arena for live-taped sports programming. It has a concrete playing surface about two-thirds the size of a MLB infield, a ceiling that slopes upward from 25 to 30 feet, a play-by-play booth in an aerie overlooking centerfield on the building’s third floor, and two sets of chunky plywood bleachers inspired by a design that O’Brien noticed once while watching Croatian water polo on TV. Everyone here is jacked up on presenting sponsor Mountain Dew, zipping around the floor and prepping to film a full day—four full days, actually—of an indoor tournament built around a game called Blitzball, which is basically Wiffle ball on steroids. Inspired by the way that MTV, a generation ago, parlayed the popularity of cast members from its Real World reality franchise into a competition show called the Road Rules Challenge, O’Brien has built a brand new sports league of his own, featuring brand new sports like Blitzball, Floorball (indoor hockey), a modified version of cricket called Ball in Play, and a game he and Storiale just straight made up called Slapball. They stock the teams with familiar faces from the Jomboy Media extended universe, and the Jomboy production crew records all the action—complete with play-by-play commentary, stats packages, in-game interviews, and post-game press conferences.

The finished videos go up on YouTube, where Jomboy has 2 million subscribers and its Warehouse Games channel has 289,000. They also reverberate across social media in the form of shortened clips posted by the Warehouse Games TikTok (128k followers) and Instagram (39k) accounts. And, as of this past summer, the games air as linear TV broadcasts on Bally Sports, which owns 17 regional sports networks in major markets across the country. The Warehouse Games tape four times a year (one sport per season) and each event requires six weeks of pre- and post-production. Blitzball is the biggest and splashiest of the bunch, and Jomboy flies in talent for it from across the country, pushing the budget to about $50,000. According to Hirsch, Bally Sports paid “mid six figures” for the 2024 Warehouse Games slate, and this week’s action will debut during the first week of November—a fresh injection of 16 hours of original sports programming for Bally’s RSNs at the exact moment the tide goes out on the MLB season. O’Brien’s job description has now swollen to include “sports commissioner” and “TV producer,” as well as “semi-pro athlete.” Blitzball squads only go two players deep, and O’Brien’s teammate is his Jomboy cofounder Storiale. Their team, Baggage, is named after their favorite show from the Game Show Network, and they’ll be playing in today’s opening game against We Got Ice, a team featuring two hosts from a YouTube channel of the same name. Jomboy hired the We Got Ice guys after they became wildly popular with young boys for posting quirky sports-challenge videos, like trying to catch a baseball with the world’s largest mitt, or taking batting practice with a frying pan. First pitch is at 9:30 a.m. sharp. We Got Ice vs. Como Captains, in the 2023 Blitzball Battle 3 championship game. Despite the early hour, it’s already deafening inside. The warehouse has a concrete floor and no windows, nowhere for sound to escape, so cheers and chants and foot stomps ricochet through the space, making 50 people sound like 5,000. Every Jomboy staff member has a role in the show—a crafty strategy for delivering TV-level production quality on a web-sized budget. The co-host of Jomboy’s Giants football podcast is an umpire. The co-host of the Mets baseball podcast is the official statistician. Business-side staffers get a break from selling ads and filling spreadsheets so that they can pitch in as raucous fans. When Baggage is done playing, O’Brien and Storiale will join them in the bleachers. Chris Rose, who calls Cleveland Browns games on weekends and co-hosts Jomboy’s popular, league-wide Baseball Today podcast, and Peter Moylan, a former reliever with the Atlanta Braves, handle play-by-play duties from an open-air broadcast booth. Both on-deck circles look like giant bottle caps that read “Do the Dew,” a giant inflatable Mountain Dew hangs from the ceiling in the left field corner, and all non-Dew beverages must be stashed away while the cameras roll.

[Screenshot: Jomboy Media] The pitching rubber for Blitzball is 45 feet from home plate, but that’s plenty of room because there’s no baserunning in this game, just hitting, pitching, and fielding, and scoring is determined by where and how far you hit the ball. Growing up, O’Brien used to wrap a wiffle ball in tape because the holes in the ball made it difficult to throw or hit very hard. A Blitzball is a solid neon-green sphere with a surface covered in dozens of flat hexagons, which makes the ball dart and weave when you throw it. It’s hard to hit, but when you make contact, the ball jumps off the bat with a satisfying thwack. Blitzball, which markets itself in opposition to wiffle ball (“twice the curves, twice the distance”), was created by a Long Island entrepreneur who disliked wiffle ball for the same reason that O’Brien did. “It’s way closer to what I grew up playing,” O’Brien says. Unfortunately for O’Brien and Storiale, We Got Ice makes hard contact first, smacking a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to put the bosses in an early hole. The atmosphere during games is invitingly jovial, but intense, too—these guys want to win—and according to O’Brien that combination is what makes the content so sticky with Jomboy’s audience. According to Jomboy’s analytics, which O’Brien has shared on Twitter, about 70% of YouTube viewers watch games all the way to the end. That’s 22 minutes of solid engagement, an eternity in internet time, and a tractor beam for advertisers like Mountain Dew and DraftKings. “You have to have fun, but you also have to be competitive,” O’Brien says, because fun and competitiveness go hand in hand. “If you lose one of them, you lose both of them.”

Storiale makes a diving play at one point and comes up rubbing his hip and hobbling from his impact with the unforgiving concrete, but a chorus of loud cheers from the bleachers helps relieve the blow. Down 5-3 and only one out from defeat, O’Brien cranks a two-run homer over the centerfield wall into the broadcast booth that whistles so close to Rose’s head he has to duck. The room erupts. O’Brien flips his bat, raises his arms, and soaks in the glory. Tie score. The Warehouse Games—Blitzball Battle edition—is off to an electric start. [Photo: courtesy Jomboy Media] In the spring of 2022, Jomboy Media was a ragtag but rapidly growing outfit when it scored a $4 million cash infusion from a collection of investors led by a firm spun off from CAA called Connect Ventures, along with Ohanian and several pro athletes including retired pitchers C.C. Sabathia and Noah Syndergaard, active stars Josh Hader and Trea Turner, and the NBA’s Wade and Karl Anthony-Towns. Getting handed a pot of gold triggered something of an existential crisis for O’Brien and Storiale. They’d been savoring their carefree commercial adolescence. Now their benefactors were using words like “forecast” and “plan.” “I think we almost got a little nervous,” Storiale says. “Like, what is our forecast? What is our plan?” The easy path would’ve been to double down on what was already working: launch more sports-chat podcasts, crank out twice as many breakdowns. “I would’ve made a lot of money by this point and just pocketed it,” O’Brien says. “Which is what a lot of people do. But I get bored. I would’ve burnt out if I was just doing breakdowns every day. I didn’t quit my job to be trapped. The vision was always: Let’s do something big.”

To this point, Jomboy had conducted itself more like a sports media company than a sports content company—O’Brien and his team covered other peoples’ stuff, like sports journalists do. But O’Brien has never thought of himself as a journalist. He studied film in college. He wanted to develop TV shows. He wanted to make new stuff, not just grab MLB-licensed highlight clips and soup them up with his special sauce. “Jomboy 2.0,” as Storiale calls it, would be all about developing their own original IP. At the time, Jomboy was operating out of an office in the Bronx, “and we’d been sitting at our desks podcasting for three years straight, not doing any [physical] activity,” O’Brien says. Just to get outside and breathe some air, they started taking lunch breaks in the alley behind their building and messing around with a Blitzball kit they’d been sent in the mail. They filmed it the same way they film everything and posted it on Twitter. When they discovered that fans were watching, they turned it into a video series called Back Alley At-Bats. Eventually, their doorman in the Bronx pleaded with them to stop or he was going to get fired. They halted the series, but by then O’Brien was already contemplating a separate warehouse space where Jomboy could shoot content, and where he could build his own indoor sports league. [Photo: courtesy Jomboy Media] O’Brien’s partners freely admit that they were a bit mystified at first by his vision . “I thought this would be fun—like, we’ll go once a week-ish, we’ll film some content, people like it, you know, let’s see,” Storiale says, dressed in his sky-blue Baggage uni, during a quick chat in the warehouse’s cramped control room. “And now it’s a whole world. This is all Jimmy’s vision.”

Here’s what O’Brien was imagining: Road Rules. And American Gladiator. And the Savannah Bananas, the flamboyant, stunt-loving semi-pro baseball team, itself inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters, which packed MLB stadiums during a nationwide barnstorm this summer. He looked around and saw a TV business where broadcast rights for niche sports like cornhole and slap-fighting were getting snapped up by networks with around-the-clock schedules to fill and streaming platforms with libraries to stock. “I used to walk around saying that Spikeball is on ESPN, Slamball is on TNT, so why can’t we create sports distributed to television?” O’Brien says. “People were just like, ‘I dunno, alright,’ and two years later we have distribution on Bally Sports. National television.” (floorball) [Photo: courtesy Jomboy Media] In rapid fashion, the Warehouse Games have become a pillar of Jomboy’s business, second only to breakdowns among revenue drivers and up 500% this year from 2023, according to Hirsch. The popularity of the content is reflected in the growing clout of Jomboy’s property-wide brand partnerships. It’s scaled up from niche companies like marijuana merchant Kushy Dreams and razor brand Manscaped to blue-chippers like T-Mobile, Corona, and Mountain Dew. Now the auto companies are starting to nibble. Hirsch says Jomboy just received RFPs for 2025 from Nissan and Audi, and they’re about to submit a third. “It’s due tomorrow, so wish us luck,” says Hirsch when we speak a day later at Jomboy’s midtown HQ. Why do people watch? The novelty of a new sport. The community of affable personalities. The seriousness they imbue in something fundamentally unserious. “Don’t short sell the emphasis on a tight-knit community,” says Adam Friedman of Connect Ventures, who led the investment in Jomboy Media. “They professionalized their business, but at the same time, they don’t forget their roots. They don’t forget why they were able to raise that capital. That’s the special sauce that allows them to succeed.” But on a more basic level, the Warehouse Games tap into something universal about American childhood: making up sports in the backyard with your buddies, tweaking the rules as you go—if the ball hits the tree, it’s foul; if it goes in the pool, it’s a home run—and going all-out playing games that mean nothing.

“Everyone’s played football in their backyard. Everyone’s played hockey in the street,” says former Minnesota Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe, who co-hosts Jomboy’s Talkin’ Baseball show with Chris Rose and forms one half of former champion Blitzball Battle team Forgotten Rotten. “I think a lot of people think, ‘Wow, I’d really like to be there. I wish I could go and do that with my friends.’” [Screenshot: Jomboy Media] Childhood, in fact, is where the Warehouse Games truly began for O’Brien. His family moved around a lot while he was growing up, and one constant wherever they landed next was his affection for staging elaborate lawn-game competitions. During their time in Connecticut, he spent weeks creating something called “the Sister Olympics” in the family backyard for him and his two older siblings. “It had sideline reporters, custom graphics, replay technology. He shot the whole thing. We had fake sponsors,” Hirsch recalls. Alone among Jomboy’s bewildered and slightly disconcerted staffers, she was on board with the Warehouse Games from the start, because she’d seen it all before. “He’s been creating the same content for years. It was just that no one was watching it before.” Blitzball was built with social media consumption habits in mind, so the games are short—two innings only—and at the end of regulation, Baggage vs. We Got Ice is still deadlocked at 5-5, which means this game will be decided with a “swing-off.” Next hit wins. The fans/employees are all on their feet and chanting “Seven Nation Army” as they await the pitch from Storiale.