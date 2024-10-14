Employees could see higher quality healthcare benefits as employers get more selective

A healthcare spending surge looms in the new year, and Business Group on Health is helping employers understand it.

The nonprofit found in a recent survey that large employers expect the cost to treat patients will jump nearly 8% next year before they make coverage changes to address it. That’s the highest growth rate in a decade.

Business Group on Health CEO Ellen Kelsay expects employers to react by being more selective about the care that people receive. They also will try to manage the use of expensive treatments for obesity and diabetes.

Kelsay’s nonprofit advises employers on healthcare cost and policy issues. The CEO spoke recently with The Associated Press.