How to prepare employees for the U.S. presidential election

A recent Gallup survey found that 80% of adults believe Americans are greatly divided on the most important values—the highest level ever recorded.

This divide in our country, shows up in our communities, on our social media feeds, and at our workplaces.

When I was first starting out my career in corporate America, I was taught that you didn’t talk about “religion, sex, or politics” at work. My father was the first person I remember having a job at a big company. He would have his tea and toast in the morning, while reading the local newspaper, and then drive to his office. He came back around 6 p.m. from work and yelled at my brother and I to give him the television remote, so he could watch the national news.