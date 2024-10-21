BY Steven Cost4 minute read

As leaders, we make decisions every day that impact people. Some are larger or more complex than others, but our decisions have rippling effects. Because of this responsibility, leaders often look to traditional methods that use data, science, or trend analysis to guide their decision-making.

However, great leaders understand the power of combining intuition with available data. Together, they can be an augmenting force for resolving many challenging scenarios. THE SCIENCE BEHIND INTUITION If trusting your gut seems like a risky or unreliable way to make a decision, know there are several studies that reinforce the overall viability of intuition.

For example, a 2021 study by the Association of Psychological Sciences found that “nonconscious emotional information can boost accuracy and confidence in a concurrent emotion-free decision task, while also speeding up response times.” More experienced leaders also have better outcomes when they rely on intuition. For example, experienced recruiters were able to choose better job candidates when asked to rely on intuition than inexperienced recruiters. Personally, I’ve had to use my intuition in making significant business decisions that impact our entire organization. From vetting a new strategic partner or determining new markets for us to penetrate globally, to making decisions that impact our company culture, I have found that listening to my gut, in addition to analyzing the data, can provide new-found clarity in any business situation.

INTUITION COMPLEMENTS DATA-DRIVEN DECISION-MAKING When presented with data, intuition can complement the analysis of available information, providing a more comprehensive view for decision-making. According to Harvard Business, the best leaders and decision-makers use both data and intuition to their advantage, especially when the data is overwhelming or ambiguous. The ideal way to blend both approaches is to develop data literacy, use scenario planning, and create a culture of trust.

DEVELOPING DATA LITERACY Developing data literacy comes down to maturing your data fluency. This means being able to easily and quickly analyze presented data and use this new knowledge to drive decisions. To do this, one needs to understand the business terms and metrics being quantified. Data literacy courses are available that cover everything from understanding data to developing data-informed decision-making frameworks to analyzing decision trees. Combining these frameworks and decision trees with knowledge from past experiences and other situational factors is a powerful way to solve any business equation.

USING SCENARIO PLANNING As most global businesses face unique and ever-changing challenges, scenario planning is an ideal way to potentially view future events and develop strategies for dealing with them. The first step is to brainstorm all future scenarios that could impact the business. These could include a product lifecycle, political conditions, competitors’ efforts, and technological advancements. From there, identify all key trends and driving forces that are often out of one’s control. These could be potential regulations, inflation, or supply chain issues.

Once the driving forces and trends have been identified, create scenario templates for each one, then develop the actual scenarios. It is important to focus on the strengths and weaknesses your organization faces with each scenario, as well as everything that could impact the outcome. The last step is taking these gained insights and updating your strategies and policies accordingly. CREATING A CULTURE OF TRUST An entire organization’s culture should be grounded in trust. Leaders and teams alike need to feel fully comfortable and confident in their ability to voice new ideas and solutions. This comes down to being consistent, open, and transparent with all employees, leading by example, encouraging autonomy, and creating a level of accountability. Mutual trust can give you, as a leader, the confidence needed to make a decision based on intuition and backed by data without fear of repercussions.

COMBINING INTUITION AND DATA IN ACTION I have the privilege of working with leaders from mission-critical industries such as public safety, transportation, and utilities. Every day, they are faced with making quick decisions that can have far-reaching impacts on individuals and entire communities. Combining data and intuition into their decision-making process is a key driver for better serving constituents and customers, making them a great example for leaders from all industries to follow. For example, if a coastal city is hit by a severe hurricane, causing widespread flooding and power outages, data provides a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the situation, while intuition allows for quick, adaptive decision-making in the face of uncertainty and rapidly changing conditions.

Similarly, a utility may be dealing with a massive power outage that leads to significant transportation shutdowns. In this scenario, intuition stems from experience with past outages and understanding community dynamics in order to implement risk assessments and foster collaboration between departments. Intuition also guides the tone and timing of communication messages to the public and the ability to make quick adjustments as the situation evolves. It can provide insights into potential vulnerabilities and public reaction, and help shape future policies and preventive measures. USING TECHNOLOGY TO BRING TOGETHER DATA AND INTUITION