NVDA closes on record high, Nvidia could top Apple as world’s most valuable company: Here’s what’s driving the latest rally

Chipmaker Nvidia’s stock may just be the hottest thing on the stock market—and as share prices rise, it’s getting closer to becoming the most valuable company in the world.

Nvidia’s shares were up Monday, priced at more than $138 at the end of trading day. That’s up from below $135 on Friday, and up more than 18% over the past month. Opening up the aperture even more, Nvidia’s shares are up almost 61% over the past six months, and more than 187% year-to-date.

So, it’s hard to say that there’s a hotter stock on the market than Nvidia. But what’s fueling the recent surge to start the week?

In a broader sense, demand for chips to fuel AI technology is what’s really giving the company a boost. But within the past week or so, analysts have reaffirmed their bullishness on Nvidia, which is what may be helping to propel share prices.