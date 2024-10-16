How a morning ‘power hour’ can help you find your next job 

Whether you’re in full search mode or simply keeping your options open, finding your next role can be a job in and of itself. If you’re busy in your current position, it’s easy to put outreach efforts on the back burner. But in today’s changing job market , it’s smart to carve out time to look for opportunities and network.

“The average person who’s doing a job search is updating their résumé and looking on all the job boards, trying to see when companies have openings,” says career coach Mary Olson-Menzel, author of What Lights You Up? Illuminate Your Path and Take the Next Big Step in Your Career. “I challenge people to become much more deliberate in their search.”

Olson-Menzel recommends being more intentional by implementing a morning power hour before you get lost in emails and potentially become distracted. Here’s how to fill the time.

Create a Target List

Before you start your daily morning power hour habit, lay the groundwork. Olson-Menzel recommends “flipping your job search inside out” by creating a target list of companies.