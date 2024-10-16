Fast company logo
Spending a bit of time each day can help you find a new role you love. Here’s exactly how you should divide up your time.

How a morning ‘power hour’ can help you find your next job 

[Source Illustration: Pixabay]

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

Whether you’re in full search mode or simply keeping your options open, finding your next role can be a job in and of itself. If you’re busy in your current position, it’s easy to put outreach efforts on the back burner. But in today’s changing job market, it’s smart to carve out time to look for opportunities and network.

“The average person who’s doing a job search is updating their résumé and looking on all the job boards, trying to see when companies have openings,” says career coach Mary Olson-Menzel, author of What Lights You Up? Illuminate Your Path and Take the Next Big Step in Your Career. “I challenge people to become much more deliberate in their search.”

Olson-Menzel recommends being more intentional by implementing a morning power hour before you get lost in emails and potentially become distracted. Here’s how to fill the time.

Create a Target List 

Before you start your daily morning power hour habit, lay the groundwork. Olson-Menzel recommends “flipping your job search inside out” by creating a target list of companies. 

