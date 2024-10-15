How can AI win the trust of doctors and nurses?

In August 2023, the American Medical Association surveyed over 1,000 physicians about their sentiments toward AI . The results, published at the end of that year, painted a nuanced picture. While there was an obvious and undeniable undercurrent of enthusiasm, there was also an unignorable level of trepidation.

While 65% recognized the potential benefits of AI, nearly 70% expressed some level of concern. In many respects, these results didn’t surprise me. Healthcare is a highly regulated field, and for good reason. Every new drug or appliance goes through some level of testing and regulatory approval. Clinicians need to be qualified and licensed. These requirements exist solely to ensure patient safety.

But one thing that did surprise me was that an overwhelming majority of physicians said they would like some degree of input—if not responsibility—in how their practices adopt and use artificial intelligence. Just over a third—36%—said they would “like to be responsible,” whereas 50% said they would “like to be consulted.” A further 5% said they would like to be informed.

Here’s the thing: AI is already used in healthcare, from systems that transcribe and digitize notes to translation tools. Over the next decade, we will see AI play an even bigger role, at first streamlining administrative tasks, and eventually helping diagnose and treat patients.