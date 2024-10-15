How can AI win the trust of doctors and nurses?

In August 2023, the American Medical Association surveyed over 1,000 physicians about their sentiments toward AI. The results, published at the end of that year, painted a nuanced picture. While there was an obvious and undeniable undercurrent of enthusiasm, there was also an unignorable level of trepidation.
While 65% recognized the potential benefits of AI, nearly 70% expressed some level of concern. In many respects, these results didn’t surprise me. Healthcare is a highly regulated field, and for good reason. Every new drug or appliance goes through some level of testing and regulatory approval. Clinicians need to be qualified and licensed. These requirements exist solely to ensure patient safety.
But one thing that did surprise me was that an overwhelming majority of physicians said they would like some degree of input—if not responsibility—in how their practices adopt and use artificial intelligence. Just over a third—36%—said they would “like to be responsible,” whereas 50% said they would “like to be consulted.” A further 5% said they would like to be informed.
Here’s the thing: AI is already used in healthcare, from systems that transcribe and digitize notes to translation tools. Over the next decade, we will see AI play an even bigger role, at first streamlining administrative tasks, and eventually helping diagnose and treat patients.
And I’m not convinced that the biggest barrier to adoption will be purely regulatory. Sure, it can take years for the FDA—or its foreign equivalents—to approve a new treatment or medical technology. Vendors need to prove that their AI systems can coexist with existing legislation, particularly when it comes to things like patient privacy, and that their technology is safe and effective.
The biggest barriers to adoption, I believe, will come from clinicians themselves who, out of an abundance of caution, will resist AI technologies until they are convinced of their safety and their usefulness. Moreover, I don’t believe that healthcare administrators or technology companies can achieve this through a top-down approach.
Eventually, those pushing AI in healthcare will find themselves at a crossroads. They can try to disregard those concerns, dismissing them as a kind of neo-luddism, or driven by self-interest, and seek to win through attrition and perseverance. Alternatively, vendors and administrators can try and foster a fruitful relationship with clinicians, giving doctors and nurses real influence and a platform to express their concerns, and to provide info on the direction of AI healthcare technology.