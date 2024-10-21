How a group of women investors saved M.M. LaFleur from the brink of collapse

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

Sarah LaFleur, cofounder and CEO of workwear brand M.M. LaFleur, is no stranger to crisis. During the pandemic, when women stopped buying suits and shift dresses, sales dropped by 50%. LaFleur worked to save her business by shuttering its 11 stores and redesigning its garments for the work-from-home era. By this year, M.M. LaFleur was back in the black, and it had eight profitable stores up-and-running.

Before she could celebrate this win, however, another crisis hit. The company’s lender was facing financial struggles, and told M.M. LaFleur that it needed to find a new a new source of funds. LaFleur needed to find someone to lend her $3 million immediately. “We had two weeks to refinance, or we would have a gap in working capital,” she recalls. LaFleur didn’t have many options. The venture capitalists that had invested in the company early on weren’t interested in pouring more cash into the brand, since it didn’t seem like it was on track to have a big exit anytime soon. Getting a last-minute loan from a bank would mean paying astronomical interest rates that would sink the business. “It wasn’t clear the business would survive,” she says. But M.M. LaFleur didn’t collapse. As a last-ditch effort, LaFleur reached out to 50 women, asking them to invest in the brand. Half of them came through, giving the company the funds necessary to keep the business afloat and buying LaFleur more time to put together its next round of funding.

This incident reflects to a broader shift in investing. Recent data suggests that are now more women investors than ever before and more female-led VC firms. This has tangible effects on the market. Female investors tend to be more willing to invest in female-founded startups, which currently only receive 2% of venture capital. Now LaFleur is trying to find creative new ways of connecting female investors with female-founded businesses. Sarah LaFleur, cofounder and CEO of M.M. LaFleur [Photo: M.M. LaFleur] The Women Rallied In the days after M.M. LaFleur’s lender pulled out, LaFleur spent many sleepless nights contemplating whether it should shutter the business. “It seemed so infuriating that we had built this business for 12 years, and survived COVID, only to be in this position,” she says. “But we seemed out of options.” After LaFleur had explored all traditional routes to no avail, she decided to go out to family offices, which refers to wealthy families that devote part of their fortunes to their own investment practice. These offices tend to be aligned with the family’s personal interests, such as sports or sustainability, which makes them hard to pin down. “They can be random and haphazard,” says LaFleur.

As it turned out, one of LaFleur’s college friends, Bay Hudner, happened to work at a family office called Prospect Park Capital. When she heard of LaFleur’s conundrum, she immediately wanted to help. “I really respected that she was willing to ask for help,” Hudner says. “She had built a fantastic business, and I did not want to see it become collateral damage because some unrelated party just imploded.” Hudner had a large network of potential female investors, but she didn’t think it was worth LaFleur’s time to call these women one by one. Instead, she decided to organize a “special situation meeting” where she invited dozens of women. LaFleur also invited M.M. LaFleur customers with whom she had personal relationships whether they might want to be potential investors. She didn’t frame it simply as an opportunity to invest, but also as a way to learn more about what was happening in this industry and to offer solutions. “I think people appreciate this because they feel less pressure,” Hudner says. “They feel like they’re invited to solve a problem.” Within 24 hours of putting the meeting on the calendar, dozens of women had agreed to join. When the day came, LaFleur made her pitch: she was running a popular, healthy business—but was now under threat because of a lender. She emphasized that the women needed to decide quickly, because she only had 10 days to secure this money before the company ran out of operating funds.

The pitch worked. Twenty-five women said yes. Some customers chipped in $15,000, while others brought in much larger sums, bringing the total to $3 million. The terms of the loan was called a Simple Agreement for Future Equity, a framework developed by Y Combinator. The next time M.M. LaFleur gets financing, which should be next year, they will receive a return on their investment based on the company’s new valuation. [Photo: M.M. LaFleur] The Power of Female Investors LaFleur was surprised by how quickly the investment came together. When she was launching M.M. LaFleur more than a decade ago, she had wanted to bring on many female investors, given the brand’s goal of empowering women. But back then, she found it harder to find women willing to invest. There’s some evidence that the gender dynamics of investing have changed over the last decade. The number of female led VC-firms has gone up from a dozen in 2010 to more than 300 in 2020. And a new report from University of New Hampshire’s Center for Venture Research reveals that 46.7% of angel investors today are women, up from 39.5% in 2022, and 33.6% in 2021.

Jessica Erickson, who invested in this funding round, is among this new crop of female investors. She works in wealth management in the Bay Area and has been a loyal M.M. LaFleur customer since 2016. Over the years, she’s encountered the founders at brand events and communicated with them over email. But she was still surprised when she received the pitch from LaFleur asking her to contribute to this funding round. “Initially, I thought perhaps she had gotten the wrong email address,” says Erickson. But when she realized it was a serious request, she was eager to support the business. It helps that Erickson has done some angel investing in the past and had the acumen to assess how healthy M.M. LaFleur’s business actually was. “Retail requires inventory, capital and overhead, which requires liquidity,” Erickson says. “But when you look at it, M.M. LaFleur is a growing business with revenue streams and stores that became profitable within six months, which is hard to achieve.” Hudner, for her part, believes that women are looking to support other women, because they can relate to the business hurdles they experience. Still, it can be hard for female founders to find the right female investors, which is the problem that LaFleur experienced. “There’s a market design problem around connecting the right capital to the right projects,” Hudner says.