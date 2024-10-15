One factor shows just how badly we’re failing hybrid workers

BY Dominik Katz4 minute read

Is hybrid work a cautionary tale or a model for the future? On paper, hybrid workers have the best of both worlds, enjoying the benefits of being in-person on some days and the flexibility of a remote arrangement on others. New research backs this up, finding that hybrid workers are as productive and get promoted at similar rates as their in-office peers, while reporting higher overall job satisfaction and quitting at lower rates.

But there’s more to the story. While there are numerous upsides to hybrid work, questions loom around what it means for collaboration, creativity, and well-being. A new study from my company, Miro, finds that meetings play an outsize role: U.S. hybrid workers might have it down pat when it comes to solo projects, but they’re struggling with meeting madness and an ever-shifting office landscape. Let’s take a look at what is—and isn’t—working for hybrid workers today, and consider how leaders can help develop better meeting cultures for tomorrow. Scheduling during times marked ‘unavailable’ The survey found that hybrid workers struggle to navigate the blurry divide between work and personal time. Sixty-two percent are accustomed to having meetings scheduled during times marked “unavailable.” Almost half report attending meetings while on PTO, which is double the number among remote workers.

Even when they aren’t essential, hybrid workers aren’t sure if opting-out is on the table: 38% often feel that they need to attend meetings even if they’re marked as “optional.” And over half (56%) report pressure from their managers to show up in person. This is a unique challenge for hybrid team members, who must navigate ambiguous expectations that are pre-determined for colleagues who are fully remote or in-person. Meeting overload While broadening how, where, and when we work sounds great, it’s important to be mindful of the potential downfalls. Employee engagement is at an all-time low and the burnout epidemic continues unabated—and meetings can exacerbate these issues. Alarmingly, our survey found that one in five U.S. information workers regularly experience panic or anxiety due to meetings, compared to only 13% of remote workers, and meeting burnout is a regular occurrence for 51% of hybrid workers. Hybrid workers are more likely to report having no breaks, skipping meals, and one and a half times more likely to frequently take meetings outside of their typical workday.

Working late is not inherently bad and can reflect employees making use of flexible options. However, this schedule can become an expected norm and, as we’ve already seen, even invade vacation time—at which point it becomes a serious problem. Embrace unconventional workspaces For many remote and hybrid information workers, workspaces are no longer restricted to the office or home. In recent years, we’ve seen a rise in “third places” as alternative worksites. From coffee shops to gyms, libraries, or parks, these locales can offer a refreshing alternative. Interestingly, the report found that hybrid team members are turning to third places more than anyone else. A quarter of hybrid workers regularly take meetings from these less conventional spots, compared to only 11% of remote workers.

As someone who spends my days thinking about new ways of working (and happens to be a hybrid employee), this resonates. The increase in third places challenges the assumption that hybrid work happens in either the home or the office—instead, it’s about flexibility. Many of us are all-in on our office days, taking advantage of face-to-face opportunities for collaboration and connection. But on other days, a small but significant minority embrace the ability to be where they can do their best work—and it’s not necessarily at home. Lead by example Meeting culture is as important as team culture and here’s why: When companies have a strong meeting culture, team members feel included, aligned, and valued. As leaders, how can we do better?

Leading by example is critical. This means taking a hard look at your team or organization’s approach to meetings. Leaders must play an essential role in reducing meetings for this to actually work. This means setting the standard, being intentional about scheduling meetings, and evaluating whether they are truly needed. One practical tactic is to hold a workshop where teams list their meetings for the week and offer candid feedback on whether they are necessary. We might be surprised by untapped opportunities for asynchronous collaboration, which then free up time and energy for deeper work when teams come together. Another approach is to implement no-meeting days, something we’ve done at my company. This policy will likely feel disruptive initially, but it forces teams to think critically about which meetings to keep and at what cadence.