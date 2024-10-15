Blue dots were taking over Nebraska—until Republicans fought back with a Trumpified counterpart

After Democrats in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District showed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris with simple blue-dot yard signs, their Republican neighbors responded in kind.
Unlike most winner-take-all states, Nebraska divides its Electoral College votes among not just its statewide winner but also its congressional districts. Because of that, voters in the more liberal Omaha area can still help elect Harris in their district even if the rest of the state votes for former President Donald Trump.
Ahead of Election Day, blue-dot signs have become popular yard decorations in the area to symbolize the district’s potential to be a “blue dot” in the larger “red” state. President Joe Biden won the district in 2020 by fewer than 23,000 votes, and Republicans are trying to prevent Harris from repeating that with yard signs of their own.
Republican Ellen Ehlers first put up a red-dot sign with a wavy yellow combover as a nod to Trump. And Red State Nebraska, a political committee working to keep the state entirely in Trump’s column, is distributing signs that show a simple red map of the state on a white yard sign. Theresa Thibodeau, a county Republican Party chair and one of the group’s founders, told the Omaha World-Herald they had about 1,000 signs accounted for earlier this month.
Trump has previously called for Nebraska to ditch its winner-takes-all system—a move that the state’s Republican governor, Jim Pillen, shot down. The ploy could have killed the blue-dot movement then and there; instead, these once mysterious signs have only become more well known.
“It’s crazy how many blue dots are popping up,” Ruth Huebner-Brown, an Omaha resident who came up with the idea for the purposefully minimalist signs with her husband, tells Fast Company. “Our little blue dot certainly has gained a lot of attention.”
The simplicity and symbolism of the wordless signs has indeed resonated with Omaha-area voters. Red State Nebraska’s website says it’s currently out of signs, and Blue Dot Energy, a Facebook page for the area’s Harris supporters, has more than 11,000 members. Organizers estimate they’ve distributed about 10,000 blue-dot signs.
Politics can often inspire crass or crude public displays of partisanship, from “FJB” flags to naked statues of Trump, but Nebraska’s simple red and blue signs represent a more “Midwest nice” approach. And if yard signs are any indicator of potential voter turnout, Election Day in Omaha this year could be huge.