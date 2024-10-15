Blue dots were taking over Nebraska—until Republicans fought back with a Trumpified counterpart

Unlike most winner-take-all states, Nebraska divides its Electoral College votes among not just its statewide winner but also its congressional districts. Because of that, voters in the more liberal Omaha area can still help elect Harris in their district even if the rest of the state votes for former President Donald Trump.

Ahead of Election Day, blue-dot signs have become popular yard decorations in the area to symbolize the district’s potential to be a “blue dot” in the larger “red” state. President Joe Biden won the district in 2020 by fewer than 23,000 votes, and Republicans are trying to prevent Harris from repeating that with yard signs of their own.

Republican Ellen Ehlers first put up a red-dot sign with a wavy yellow combover as a nod to Trump. And Red State Nebraska, a political committee working to keep the state entirely in Trump’s column, is distributing signs that show a simple red map of the state on a white yard sign. Theresa Thibodeau, a county Republican Party chair and one of the group’s founders, told the Omaha World-Herald they had about 1,000 signs accounted for earlier this month.