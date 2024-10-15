9 red flags to watch for in a job interview

BY Featured6 minute read

Interviewing for a new job can be a nerve-racking experience, but it’s crucial to stay alert and identify potential red flags as these may signal the role or company you’re applying for is not a good fit. By recognizing these warnings early enough, you can make informed decisions and skip lost time on opportunities unaligned with your career goals.

Many job seekers encounter red flags during interviews, ranging from witnessing the current staff’s engagement (or lack thereof) to unprofessional behavior from the interviewer to being ghosted completely after the first round. To help you navigate this process effectively, we’ve compiled a list of red flags and how to avoid them. Lack of employee engagement When you’re being shown around an office or workplace during an interview, take a moment to observe the employees you pass by. Do they seem engaged and take a second to smile, say hello, or give a quick nod? These small gestures can tell you a lot about the workplace culture.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Even in environments where the work is demanding, you can often tell if employees feel supported and valued by how they interact with others. If they seem content and open to acknowledging someone new, that’s a good sign of a positive atmosphere where people enjoy coming to work. However, if employees appear tense, avoid eye contact, or seem too preoccupied to acknowledge your presence, it might indicate a less-than-ideal work environment. Such behavior can hint at underlying issues, like stress or dissatisfaction. The overall feeling you get from the workplace is important. Simple gestures like a smile or a quick greeting can reveal much about how happy and supported employees feel. These are the types of environments where people are more likely to thrive.

Randy Eachus, owner, Liftoff Business Strategies Lack of recognition or clear promotion practices Ask the interviewer to describe one or two of the company’s best performers or one or two of the most recently promoted individuals. How do those people behave? If those answers don’t line up with the values they espouse on their website, you definitely want to do more digging. One of the clearest indicators of a company’s true culture (not the culture they say they have) is who they choose to recognize and for what. Nenuca Syquia, CEO, BOxD (Better Organizations by Design)

Evasive or vague responses Questions candidates ask should contextualize the position they are interviewing for. While there are many articles citing go-to interview questions, the best questions are targeted based on research about the company, department, and personnel. For example, someone interviewing for a management/director-level position at a call center would ask the interviewer about the turnover rate and whether any lawsuits have been filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. As a candidate, you’re looking for an honest answer. The hiring manager won’t mention the names, but this sets up the candidate to share solution-oriented stories. If the answer is not direct and succinct, that is a red flag. Additionally, it’s a red flag if the interviewer is not controlling the flow of the conversation. If the interviewer is intimidated by the candidate, an awkwardness will stifle any meaningful exchange of ideas. The candidate will wonder if they are getting a fair opportunity to impress. Strong candidates will not further consider working for someone with whom they can’t have a business conversation.

Mark Anthony Dyson, founder, the Voice of Job Seekers Task-focused questions If the questions you’re being asked are highly specific and solely focused on immediate, task-related needs, take it as a warning sign. This often indicates that the company views you as a temporary solution, a cog in the machine that can easily be replaced in six months, a year, or whenever market conditions change. Essentially, they see you as a tool to get a job done, not as a valuable, long-term team member. On the other hand, when an employer takes the time to ask about your personality, your dreams, and your long-term goals, it’s a strong indication that they’re interested in more than just filling a role. They’re looking for a teammate on a shared journey, someone they can invest in and grow with over time. This shows they value you as a person and see potential in you beyond the immediate tasks at hand.

Cristina Imre, founder of Tech Leadership Lab and Quantum Wins consultant, Tech Leadership Lab Overly eager interviewers An eager interviewer could be a red flag, especially if they’re quick to skim over important details. Those same people often expect you to produce without supported resources, and those unrealistic expectations can set you up for failure. Interviewers need to delve into your skills in-depth to determine if you have the right set for the job and what support you’ll need along the way. If they’re rushed or too eager, they’re likely not concerned with a great setup and simply assume filling the role will solve every problem.

advertisement

Albert Kim, VP of Talent, Checkr Unprepared interviewer A big red flag is when the interviewers don’t respect the importance of a rigorous assessment process. Interviewers who show up harried and ask you off-the-cuff questions, or questions their peers have already asked you, are the same people who will tell you “you need more time in role” without facts or data—because they’ve just proven to you in the interview that they don’t understand how facts, data, and science play an important role in assessment for selection. A green flag is when prepared and trained interviewers conduct structured interviews, and those interviews are simply one piece of a multi-method assessment process. A related red flag is interviewers who show up late or reschedule multiple times. These people indicate a culture of hierarchical power, believing they are doing you a favor by considering you for the role. They believe their time is more important than yours. They will cancel your development meetings or never have them in the first place, instead believing one-on-one meetings are about you reporting out on what you’re doing for them.

Sandy Fiaschetti, PhD founder and managing partner, Lodestone People Consulting Excessively complicated processes A red flag that candidates should look for when interviewing with a potential employer is an excessively drawn-out and complicated interview process. This can be a sign of indecisiveness or disorganization. Moreover, it could be an indicator that the organization is unclear about what they are looking for or needing to fill the role, which could also suggest that they aren’t clear on the role itself. The best interview processes are well-structured and transparent about whom you are meeting with, when, and what to expect regarding the next steps. In this way, everyone’s time is respected, and it will demonstrate a commitment to respecting your value and expertise.

Valerie Martinelli, MPA, CEO and career leadership coach, Valerie Martinelli Consulting One-way conversations When the interview doesn’t feel like a two-way conversation, start running. When considering a new employer, one-sided interviews that feel more like interrogations are a huge red flag. You should feel comfortable and be allowed to ask questions about the interviewer’s opinion on the work environment, whether the position is newly created or why it’s vacant, and what career trajectory within the company this position offers. Steph Cartwright, CPRW, job search strategist, Off the Clock Resumes

Unresponsiveness and lack of feedback How they treat you in the interview can reflect company culture. I’ve had candidates show up on a Zoom call for interviews where the hiring manager had their video turned off. Candidates get ghosted after several rounds of interviews with no feedback whatsoever. It can be frustrating and disheartening when this happens. However, in the long run, this is actually a good thing because no one really needs another toxic role where companies do not look after their people. Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid to walk away from a role that doesn’t feel right.