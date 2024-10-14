BrucePac recall update: Products from Trader Joe’s, Boston Market, Jenny Craig, Kroger, and many other brands impacted

Popular names like Trader Joe’s, Boston Market, Jenny Craig, Kroger, and Atkins are among the 75 products included in an updated list from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after it announced a nationwide recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry.

The list of products, added via PDF file along with an editor’s note on Friday, includes images of the product labels impacted by the recall. According to the USDA, it’s meant to give consumers additional details about the scope of the recall and the many different brand names associated with it.

“Consumers are urged to carefully review the information,” the USDA said in its update.

The recall, initiated by Oklahoma-based BrucePac, stems from concerns over potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria responsible for listeriosis. This serious infection primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women, and can sometimes be fatal.