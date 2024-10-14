BrucePac recall update: Products from Trader Joe’s, Boston Market, Jenny Craig, Kroger, and many other brands impacted

Popular names like Trader Joe’s, Boston Market, Jenny Craig, Kroger, and Atkins are among the 75 products included in an updated list from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after it announced a nationwide recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry.
The list of products, added via PDF file along with an editor’s note on Friday, includes images of the product labels impacted by the recall. According to the USDA, it’s meant to give consumers additional details about the scope of the recall and the many different brand names associated with it.
“Consumers are urged to carefully review the information,” the USDA said in its update.
The recall, initiated by Oklahoma-based BrucePac, stems from concerns over potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria responsible for listeriosis. This serious infection primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women, and can sometimes be fatal.
You can find the full list of products and label images here. Some of the sell-by dates go well into 2026.
If you have any of the impacted products in your refrigerator, the FSIS urges that you dispose of them immediately.
On October 9, the FSIS issued a Class 1 recall for products produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024, due to a potential risk of serious health consequences or death. The recalled items, distributed nationwide, bear the establishment numbers “51205” or “P-51205” under the USDA inspection mark. The issue was identified during routine FSIS testing.
At least one other company has issued a separate recall in association with BrucePac. Oregon-based Reser’s Fine Foods said last week that it has voluntarily recalled a “limited number” of meal kits due to an ingredient supplied by BrucePac, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company says it’s recalling the meal kits out of an “abundance of caution.”