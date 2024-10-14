What the heck is open and closed on Columbus Day? Stock market, banks, post office, stores, more

Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day , tends to be one of those always-on-a-Monday holidays when you never quite know which services are open for business and which ones are closed for the day. This year, Columbus Day is Monday, October 14. Here is a list of what’s open and what’s closed today:

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes. It’s on the list of federally recognized holidays in 2024, according to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which means many federal employees will have the day off.

Are banks open on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Weirdly, some are and some aren’t. Chase Bank says branches will be open, but that Columbus day is considered a holiday “for the purpose of online transactions.” Bank of America says branches will be closed. Short answer: If you’re not sure, it’s probably a good idea to check with your financial services institution and ask.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Yes. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be open for trading, and in fact some stocks are already making some big premarket moves today, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Coinbase Global (COIN), Sofi Technologies (SOFI), and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).