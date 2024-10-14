What the heck is open and closed on Columbus Day? Stock market, banks, post office, stores, more

Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, tends to be one of those always-on-a-Monday holidays when you never quite know which services are open for business and which ones are closed for the day. This year, Columbus Day is Monday, October 14. Here is a list of what’s open and what’s closed today:
Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?
Yes. It’s on the list of federally recognized holidays in 2024, according to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which means many federal employees will have the day off.
Are banks open on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?
Weirdly, some are and some aren’t. Chase Bank says branches will be open, but that Columbus day is considered a holiday “for the purpose of online transactions.” Bank of America says branches will be closed. Short answer: If you’re not sure, it’s probably a good idea to check with your financial services institution and ask.
Is the stock market open on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?
Yes. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be open for trading, and in fact some stocks are already making some big premarket moves today, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Coinbase Global (COIN), Sofi Technologies (SOFI), and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).
Is the post office open on Columbus Day?
No. The hardworking folks at the United States Postal Service (USPS) get the day off.
What about UPS and FedEx?
Both UPS and FedEx are open for deliveries on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but some services may be modified.
Are retailers like Walmart and Target open on Columbus Day?
Big-box retailers typically operate during normal business hours on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Small businesses may be closed.
What about pharmacies?
Major retail pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens typically operate during normal business hours, but it’s not unheard of for some individual locations to close their pharmacy sections early or even for the whole day. If you need medication on a federal holiday, it’s always a good to check your local pharmacy’s schedule in advance.
Do I have to work today?
That’s up to your company. Check with your HR department or Slack a colleague and ask. We can’t help you there.