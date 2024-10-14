The world’s space agencies are meeting in Milan. Here’s what’s on the agenda

The world’s space agencies are meeting in Milan this week as geopolitical rivalry fuels a new global race in Earth’s orbit and on the moon, with heavy involvement from a private sector toiling to keep pace with Elon Musk’s dominant SpaceX .

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) since 1950 has been a venue for the scientists, engineers, companies and political leaders of spacefaring nations to discuss cooperation, even in times of heightened tensions among world powers.

This year’s conference will put the space minds of two top rivals—the U.S. and China — under one roof. But Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, a storied power now isolated from the West after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, will have no official presence, highlighting the latest fault lines in space cooperation.

Still, nearly all of the 77 member countries of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the non-profit that organises IAC, have turned out for talks on what attendees expect will touch heavily on lunar exploration, NASA’s growing coalition of countries under its Artemis moon programme and Europe’s pressing need for more sovereign access to space.