How hemp plants can help clean up ‘forever chemicals’

Ever since raising hemp in the United States was re-legalized in 2018, the plant’s unique properties have been the subject of excitement. The CBD boom was given a big boost by domestic production.

But in a remote section of Maine, hemp’s reintroduction has played a central role in new research trying to solve a particularly knotty issue: removing toxic chemicals known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” from the contaminated soil. [Photo: Upland Grassroots] These hearty plants, with thick roots that burrow into the soil, absorb the toxic chemicals into their shoots, growing quickly in the space of two or three months. Hemp also requires limited water, doesn’t shed leaves or stems that could be contaminated, and isn’t a food source for animals. That means that planting dense clumps of these plants requires fewer resources and is unlikely to recontaminate the area or food supply. Indigenous researchers from the Aroostook Band of Micmacs have helped spearhead this work at Loring Air Force Base near the Canadian border in Limestone, Maine. In 2019, researcher Chelli Stanley partnered with the tribe’s Vice Chief, Richard Silliboy, and founded Upland Grassroots to try and use hemp plants to remove PFAS. In 2020, researchers and members of the tribe demonstrated that hemp plants had success removing some of these stubborn toxins from the soil.

[Photo: Upland Grassroots] This process of using plants to clear the soil, called phytoremediation, and its potential to scale has excited researchers. The EPA just awarded the project a $1.6 million grant to continue this vital remediation research, and even experiment with growing crops with resistance to PFAS pollution. [Photo: Upland Grassroots] “These forever chemicals are everywhere now, pretty much ubiquitous in the environment,” said Bryan Berger, a chemical engineer and University of Virginia professor who began working with the Micmac tribe three years ago. Found in nonstick cookware, firefighter spray foam, and all manner of plastic and synthetic products, these chemicals are nearly impossible to break down. They could be present in millions of acres of farmland, and their buildup in the soil and water can lead to human health problems, including cancers and liver damage.

Hemp has historically had a reputation as a soil saver; studies have found the plant’s phytoremediation properties allow it to remove copper, cadmium, nickel, lead, and chromium from the soil. Hemp and plants like it have been used everywhere from mines and industrial sites to Chernobyl, where biologist Ilya Raskin used mustard plants to pull out metal pollution and coined the term phytoremediation. [Photo: Upland Grassroots] When the Micmacs were given the Loring Base in 2009, it continued a tragic tradition of Indigenous Americans being offered subpar land as part of discrimination and inequitable treatment from the government. In this case, they were given a federal Superfund site, due to the use of firefighting foam and storage of hazardous chemicals. But despite not being responsible for the land’s misuse, the tribe pushed to find ways to clean it up. “Having the earth as clean as possible is the job of all Native Americans,” Vice Chief Silliboy said in a 2020 interview. “The ground is being abused in many ways by companies that dump waste all over the place. It’s very concerning to tribes across the country, and it’s up to Native Americans to take care of Mother Earth.”

[Photo: Upland Grassroots] The tribe’s accumulated knowledge about agriculture, plants, and food webs has made them much more adept and knowledgeable about using plants and native species, like hemp, as part of the clean-up effort. The PFAS pollution also potentially impacted culturally sensitive plants, like the ash wood used in basket weaving. The work presented many logistical challenges. Raising hemp on polluted land meant they needed to truck in water, in order to not re-toxify the soil. They also had to wear personal protective equipment to avoid absorbing PFAS through the skin. Berger sees a three-part challenge to using phytoremediation to solve the PFAS problem, both on the Maine site and more broadly. First, you need to detect the chemicals. Then, hemp can help hoover it up through the soil. But the final step, which has hampered more widespread removal effort, is disposing of the PFAS-contaminated hemp plants.