The latest challenger is Kaiber—a creative studio and software developer that made its name using AI to turn music into fully visualized videos for artists like Kid Cudi. Today, it’s launching Superstudio, its take on an all-encompassing AI generation platform. Kaiber has been in a state of expansion. Recently, the company brought on Kyt Janae, a designer who has worked on everything from Rick & Morty’s brand for Adult Swim to live events like Coachella, and Ede Schweizer, a veteran of Apple, Amazon, and Samsung, who worked on the original iPhone and App Store. [Image: Kaiber] What makes Kaiber’s approach unique isn’t just Superstudio—which replaces its old, music-focused platform today in hopes of being your go-to generator for all creative AI projects—but how the company is building its tools. With a strong foothold in the music space, the software company also operates as a creative studio for hire, and has recently collaborated with artists ranging from Grimes to Jon Rafman.

“Most of our team are artists or lifelong creatives,” says Janae, who heads Kaiber Studio, the company’s collaboration arm. “So we wanted to build tools that made artists really excited to use them, and felt like they took into account the types of things an artist would need to successfully make stuff.” While Kaiber’s creative partnerships represent only 1% of the company’s revenue, the tools they build for these projects—all to meet an artist’s vision—ultimately become commercialized in the Kaiber platform. The company is quite clear that rather than avoiding AI art for its tired tropes, it’s embracing the aesthetic as a whole new art form. [Image: Kaiber] How it works All AI generation and editing happens on Kaiber’s endless canvas (an approach familiar to anyone who has tried Figma). You can start with a source sketch or image, along with a text prompt describing what you want to create. You can also choose variables like image size.

Then you can drag and drop inspiration images for the AI to reference as it creates your new image. Tap on its adorable mascot button the company calls Kiko, and you’ll generate a grid of several options to choose from. [Image: Kaiber] This UI isn’t completely revolutionary—others like Visual Electric are taking a similar approach—but it’s straightforward and practical. Particularly neat is one shortcut: If after you create an image, you want to add a similar criteria to generate more images, all you need to do is right click and pull all of this reference media back up. This allows you to experiment with gen AI using the same basic palette of inspiration, without re-uploading assets and rewriting prompts. In theory, this approach brings more visual consistency to systems of AI-born media—be they ad campaigns or creative statements. Equally appealing is Kaiber’s mindless integration with Luma Labs video. You can simply choose your first frame and your last frame within this interface, and the system will interpolate the rest. The company is taking a model-agnostic approach to AI editing. In other words, whether it’s Luma Labs or Sora video ultimately makes little difference to Kaiber, and the company will continually be looping in popular third-party models across the service, including Runway and Kling in the coming weeks.

“Philosophically, we are moving beyond placing ourselves in sort of the model race of trying to develop and create our own models,” says Janae. “We’d rather just give you the best tools available and then let you dig into it and figure out what works best for you.” [Image: Kaiber] An artist-led platform As for its ongoing relationship with artists, that part of the business isn’t going anywhere—and Kaiber hopes it continues to be a competitive advantage. For instance, the company is turning its case studies with artist projects to become tutorials for its users. Using Superstudio, you will be able to load a project they created alongside the visual artist Weirdcore for a headline show for Boiler Room’s New York festival, and see the entire gen AI workflow. [Photo: Kaiber] Kaiber floats that they could even imagine revenue sharing for artists—put your brand system out there, and fans might promote your product with unique generated works, a la Brat Summer—while the artist took a small cut of proceeds from Superstudio’s AI generation revenue. While that idea would take a lot to scale to any meaningful amount, the idea of building artist compensation back into generative AI, in some small way, is still promising.