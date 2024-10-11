Aurora borealis watch: Northern lights may be visible again tonight. Here’s where and when to see them

If you missed last night’s spectacular northern lights, fear not. There could be another chance to view the aurora borealis on Friday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained that the aurora borealis may become visible over many northern U.S. states, and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

The lights are best observed “just after sunset,” NOAA advised. If you can’t see them with the naked eye, you may be able to capture them on a phone or camera.

On Thursday night, Americans as far south as Florida and as north as Maine were treated to a rare, dazzling show of red, green, and purple. People in otherwise brightly lit cities like New York City and Chicago posted photos to social media of the rare sighting. The aurora borealis is normally only visible near Earth’s poles, not over the contiguous U.S.