What in the world is going on at Ubisoft?

Ubisoft is no stranger to takeover whispers. In 2004, Electronic Arts made a run at the video game publisher, but was ultimately rebuffed. In 2015, Vivendi made an even more serious attempt that took years to defuse. Now Ubisoft is the subject of speculation once again—only this time, the deal could actually happen.

The past few years have been far from the best for Ubisoft—and 2024 has been especially painful. The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Outlaws was a sales disappointment and the company delayed the next entry in its Assassin’s Creed franchise weeks ago, cutting fiscal guidance at the same time.

Now, there’s talk that Ubisoft is considering a buyout that would take it private, with shareholders Tencent and the Guillemot family, including CEO Yves Guillemot, leading the charge.

Ubisoft acknowledged the rumors in a statement on Oct. 7, saying “Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate.”