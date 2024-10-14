What in the world is going on at Ubisoft?

Ubisoft is no stranger to takeover whispers. In 2004, Electronic Arts made a run at the video game publisher, but was ultimately rebuffed. In 2015, Vivendi made an even more serious attempt that took years to defuse. Now Ubisoft is the subject of speculation once again—only this time, the deal could actually happen.
The past few years have been far from the best for Ubisoft—and 2024 has been especially painful. The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Outlaws was a sales disappointment and the company delayed the next entry in its Assassin’s Creed franchise weeks ago, cutting fiscal guidance at the same time.
Now, there’s talk that Ubisoft is considering a buyout that would take it private, with shareholders Tencent and the Guillemot family, including CEO Yves Guillemot, leading the charge.
Ubisoft acknowledged the rumors in a statement on Oct. 7, saying “Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate.”
Talk of an Ubisoft takeover started floating long before the guidance was lowered, though. Rumors have been swirling as far back as May. Back then, the company was 30% off of its 52-week high and trading for less than half of what it did in July 2018. Things haven’t improved. Ubisoft shares are down 44% year to date and have dropped 78% in the past five years.
Ubisoft has a rich catalog of owned franchises (including Assassin’s Creed, the Rabbids, Prince of Persia, and Watch Dogs) as well as locked-in licensing deals (Tom Clancy, Uno, South Park). Those have historically made it appealing to suitors, but the company’s troubles of late have cast a shadow.
Players lambasted Outlaws, calling the combat repetitive and noting the stealth mechanics needed more polish and were too similar to Assassin’s Creed. And the optional season pass model that tacked an additional $40 onto the game’s price for additional missions was widely panned. There were also some players who review bombed the game (and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows), claiming a “forced DEI narrative.” Even Elon Musk piled on.