Adobe aims to teach AI, online content skills to 30 million

It’s an extension of the Adobe Digital Academy, which already trains people for new careers in fields like digital marketing, user experience design, and data science. The new program, announced Monday at the Adobe MAX conference, will expand the Academy to offer skills the company says are increasingly relevant to a wide array of current and future professionals.

“We think there’s an urgent need, but also a massive opportunity, as AI is transforming the way that people work and the type of jobs they’ll have,” says Stacy Martinet, Adobe’s vice president of marketing strategy and communications. “We want AI to bridge the digital divide, not further it.”

People will be able to access the course content free through Adobe Express and the creativity platform Behance, and the company is also working with the online learning platform Coursera to offer paid certificate programs built around the Adobe-developed course material, Martinet says.