Forget the supposed security of a six-figure salary. A growing group of wealthy workers known as HENRYs (“high earners, not rich yet”) say earning $750,000 per year isn’t enough to live a life free of money worries. These individuals with high incomes but low savings do not see themselves as rich—although their income and standard of living are way above most of the world’s.

Business journalist Shawn Tulley coined the acronym back in 2003, and wrote recently that adjusted for inflation, today’s HENRYs earn between $375,000 and $750,000 annually. And how much wealth do you need to be considered rich to HENRYs? If wealth isn’t defined by income alone but rather, as Tulley explains, by net worth in savings of cash, stocks, bonds, and home ownership, one would need roughly $4.5 million in net assets to qualify as “rich” today.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the average American earns just $48,060 per year. And while it may seem outrageous for HENRYs to make so much money without considering themselves rich, this demographic may help us better understand the current economic landscape.

Fast Company spoke with experts about why HENRYs—and their financial expectations—keep growing.