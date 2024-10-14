BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Fast Company Executive Board member Derek Ting tells TextNow’s unconventional origin story

When Derek Ting, founder and CEO of TextNow, was in the final year of his computer engineering degree at the University of Waterloo in 2008, starting a $130-million company wasn’t at the top of his mind. It was still the early days of smartphones, and one thing about the economics of the technology still bothered him. “I wondered why people were getting charged for texting when they were already paying for calling and the internet,” he says “Paying more to text just seemed like highway robbery.” Apple’s App Store had just gone live the year before, and Ting and a classmate set themselves a goal: create an app that let users text for free. The result was TextNow, launched in 2009. “As ridiculous as it sounds, the first version could only send texts, not receive them,” he says, since setting up an inbox would have been more technically complicated. “It was a little like sending out a message in a bottle. But we still released it to see if anyone would download it.”

Enough people did that the app quickly started to gain traction. There were other free texting apps, but TextNow was the only one that didn’t require both sender and receiver to have the app installed. “We weren’t just trying to be a communication app—we actually wanted to help save people money,” Ting says. “That’s what differentiated us.” The 2009 holiday season proved to be a turning point. “There was so much traffic that it crashed our servers,” Ting says. “We spent our whole holidays trying to bring them back up.” EVOLVING THE BUSINESS MODEL

As they developed subsequent versions of the app, they started to understand the needs of their customers better. “We peeled back the layers of the onion and learned that a majority of people were using our app to turn their iPod touches into phones through Wi-Fi,” Ting says. “That was the aha moment where we really embarked on this long journey.” Why stop at texting, they wondered. Why not make phone service itself free, including internet access? Figuring out the formula involved experimenting with different monetization approaches. Although they started by charging a small fee for the app, they found that customers didn’t want to risk even a few dollars on something that sounded too good to be true. Recurring payments and a freemium model were eventually replaced by the current fully free, ad-supported model. LEARNING CURVE

As a college startup, TextNow faced many challenges early on as they learned how to run a company, Ting says. “We were naive students. We had no idea how to run a business, much less how to scale it for hundreds of thousands or millions of people.” Among other things, that meant learning to manage servers and databases on the fly. They learned one particularly important lesson the hard way when Ting accidentally wiped out the company’s entire customer database—without a backup—and had to spend a sleepless night rebuilding it from scratch. Bringing in the right people at the right time has been critical, Ting says. TextNow hired a fractional CFO and fractional HR manager a year after launching the app, and 14 years later it has over 200 employees. “What we all have in common is we gravitate to things that are interesting and challenging,” he says. “And there has definitely been an endless amount of those.”