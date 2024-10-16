By selling access to copycat weight-loss drugs, WeightWatchers has become a copycat business

BY Yasmin Gagne3 minute read

Only a couple of years ago, WeightWatchers was on a mission to transform itself from a weight-loss company centered on in-person meetings to a digital-first service with online support groups and a robust app. In 2022, it hired Houseparty cofounder Sima Sistani as CEO to lead the effort.

But as weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy began taking over, Sistani seemed to toss WeightWatchers’ talking points about moderation and self-control out the window and launched WeightWatchers Clinic, a telehealth provider that connects members with physicians who can prescribe weight-loss drugs. It’s been a rocky pivot. Many of these so-called GLP-1 medications continue to experience shortages. And many patients are discovering that their insurance won’t cover the drugs anyway. According to WeightWatchers, 45% of eligible Clinic customers are denied coverage. At the end of September, with WeightWatchers stock trading below $1 per share and revenue declining, the company’s board pushed out Sistani and handed the interim CEO title to board member Tara Comonte. Now WeightWatchers is executing yet another pivot: It’s letting customers access weight-loss medication, in the form of compounded semaglutide through their online prescription service. In doing so, it’s following companies like Hims & Hers, Ro, and Noom.

Selling access to compounded drugs Last week, the company announced that it would start providing clinic customers whose insurance doesn’t cover name-brand medication access to compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. The news sent WeightWatchers stock soaring. It’s now up 73% since Sistani’s departure, though at $1.44, it’s still significantly below the $100 per share it hit in 2018. “Given the ongoing shortages of branded medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, WeightWatchers is committed to ensuring our members still have access to effective alternatives and the support they need to achieve the health outcomes they deserve,” Comonte said in a press release. The company is partnering with a compounding facility registered with the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture the drugs, which will cost members of WeightWatchers Clinic roughly $129 per month out of pocket—as opposed to more than $1,000 for brand-name GLP-1s. The move could unlock some quick revenue for the company, enticing members whose insurance won’t cover brand-name drugs, or who are dissatisfied with WeightWatchers’ traditional points-based diet method. Just under half of WeightWatchers members already meet the requirements for a GLP-1 prescription (a BMI of 30 or above, or a lower BMI with comorbidities like diabetes or cardiovascular conditions).

A risky business But the decision to offer copycat drugs is a risky long-term strategy. To start, WeightWatchers is still playing catch-up with other telehealth companies and online pharmacies that already offer both brand-name and compounded GLP-1s. And acquiring new customers will be tough. Rivals have been shelling out for customers’ attention, via social media marketing, subway ads, and other methods. WeightWatchers will have to keep up. WeightWatchers’ full-throated embrace of GLP-1s—especially compounded ones—could also erode its credibility with consumers. The brand has spent more than 60 years marketing itself as a trusted, reliable, community-based support program. That message was already muddied by WeightWatchers’ decision to offer GLP-1 prescriptions. It could be further compromised by the pivot toward compounded semaglutide. One issue is that pharmacies that manufacture copycat versions of name-brand drugs are subject to uneven regulatory scrutiny. Some compounding facilities are FDA-approved; others operate without regulatory approval, which has led to adverse effects for some patients like vomiting and illness.