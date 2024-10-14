BY Beth Jannery3 minute read

Let’s face it—no one wants to be the CEO of a company that struggles with gender representation at the top. Recent reports from Lean In and McKinsey & Company paint a pretty stark picture: women hold less than 30% of C-suite roles, and at the current pace, we’re looking at nearly 50 years to reach parity for all women in corporate America. That’s a long time to wait for progress, especially when many of us are striving for a workplace that truly reflects the world we live in.

While we’ve seen some gains over the last decade, especially in senior leadership roles, the pipeline isn’t as healthy as it appears. Women—especially women of color—face significant hurdles when trying to move into management positions. This isn’t just a numbers game; it’s a culture issue that CEOs need to tackle head-on. As a Founder and thought partner for CEOs, I’ve seen firsthand the ways in which connecting with the right voice can positively impact an organization. If you want to be a leader who truly makes a difference, it’s time to bring in thought partners who can help you navigate this challenge effectively. WHY THOUGHT PARTNERS MATTER So, what exactly are thought partners? They’re individuals who can provide fresh perspectives, challenge your thinking, and help you devise innovative strategies to foster a more inclusive environment. This could be consultants, industry experts, or even diverse voices from within your organization. The goal is to spark meaningful conversations and drive real change.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here’s how you can engage these thought partners to make an impact: 1. Take a Hard Look at Your Culture:Start by assessing your organization’s current landscape. What does the gender representation look like at every level? Engage thought partners to facilitate discussions around the specific challenges your company faces. This isn’t just about crunching numbers; it’s about understanding the lived experiences of women in your workplace. 2. Craft Targeted Solutions: Once you know where the gaps are, work with your thought partners to develop targeted strategies. This might mean revising your recruitment practices, implementing mentorship programs, or ensuring that women have equal access to high-visibility projects. Remember, it’s not just about getting women in the door; it’s about creating pathways for them to advance.

3. Set Clear, Measurable Goals: It’s essential to establish specific goals related to gender diversity and inclusion. Collaborate with your thought partners to create a framework for accountability. Setting targets for hiring and promotions can create a sense of urgency and purpose. Track your progress and celebrate milestones to keep momentum going. 4. Engage Leaders at All Levels: Change should be a collective effort. Get your leadership team involved as thought partners in this journey. Regular discussions about diversity and inclusion should become part of your routine. This isn’t just the CEO’s job—it’s everyone’s responsibility. 5. Communicate Openly and Honestly: Transparency builds trust. Keep your team informed about your progress towards gender parity goals. Share successes and challenges openly. This not only shows your commitment but also encourages everyone to contribute to the change.

advertisement

6. Be Willing to Adapt: The world is changing, and so should your strategies. Keep the lines of communication open with your thought partners. Regularly evaluate your initiatives and be prepared to pivot if something isn’t working. Flexibility is key to making lasting change. CALL TO ACTION The statistics from Lean In and McKinsey are a wake-up call: achieving gender parity is not just a distant goal but an urgent necessity. As a CEO, you don’t want to be remembered as the leader of a company that missed the mark. By bringing in a thought partner, you can develop innovative strategies and foster a culture that supports the advancement of women at all levels.