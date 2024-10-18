BY Duncan Wardle4 minute read

Picture this: A room filled with attentive faces, all waiting for the next big idea to propel the company forward. Now, imagine the idea being delivered not just through words but with vibrant, compelling visuals. Sounds like a game-changer, right?

That’s because most people—about 65% of the population—are visual learners. Whether you’re giving a presentation, leading a brainstorming session, or facilitating a meeting, appealing to your audience’s visual side can be the secret to selling your ideas. Take it from someone who’s been there. When I pitched an idea for a grand July 4th ceremony at Disney World—complete with an immigration ceremony for a thousand new citizens, a presidential appearance, and an Air Force flyover—my words didn’t win my team over. I sketched out the scene, creating a visual representation of the ultimate American dream. Fast forward two years to the event, and the resemblance to my original illustration was uncanny. Walt Disney knew this trick all too well. He pioneered the use of storyboards to pitch his ideas, recognizing that images resonate. Walt would line up his storyboard panels on the wall and walk his audience through the story, turning a static presentation into a dynamic journey. This approach invited collaboration, allowing others to contribute and build on the ideas.

Here’s how to emulate Walt and use visualization to pitch your next idea: 1. EMBRACE TECHNOLOGY FOR STORYBOARDING Creating a storyboard or visual aid might sound like a time-consuming endeavor, but it no longer requires hand-drawn images to be effective. While traditional storyboards can be powerful, digital tools offer a convenient and equally impactful alternative. Platforms like ChatGPT’s image creator, Canva, and Midjourney allow users to generate detailed visuals that align with their ideas. These tools, many of which are free, make it easier than ever to create professional-quality storyboards without extensive artistic skills or a large budget.

The precision of AI-generated visuals depends on the detail and clarity of the prompts. In the past, conveying an idea to an animator often resulted in discrepancies between the envisioned concept and the final product. With AI tools, the more specific and detailed the input, the more accurate the resulting images will be. This advancement addresses the common excuse of not having time to create visuals, as AI can handle the heavy lifting of creating the image, thereby providing more time for refining and perfecting your idea. Utilizing these AI tools not only enhances the efficiency of the creative process, but also helps communicate ideas more clearly and effectively. 2. HELP PEOPLE SEE YOUR IDEAS

A powerful technique to help people visualize your ideas is to engage their imaginations directly. One method is to ask your audience to close their eyes and picture the scenario you describe. For example, when pitching a concept like the Pet Olympics, you might describe giraffes from various countries participating in a high jump. By doing this, you allow your audience to create their own mental images, which can be more impactful than any static visual. This technique leverages their personal imagination, making them more invested in your idea because they’re seeing what they want to see. Gaining this buy-in can be a powerful way to make your pitch resonate. The images you use in a storyboard or presentation also have an important effect. Focus on images that evoke strong emotions and empathy. Pixar is a master of this approach, creating emotional connections through visuals. Think of the immediate empathy you feel for Wall-E, a mute robot, within the first minutes of the film. The animators showed that Wall-E wanted to be loved—something everyone can relate to. When I pitched ideas to promote Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a compelling visual storyboard was crucial in winning approval for a high-stakes, high-budget stunt in Central Park. The initial resistance melted away when stakeholders saw the artist’s renditions of the 2,500 children who would group together to form the image of different animals. The right visuals can transform big ideas into believable, exciting realities, making them indispensable.

3. PUT CREATIVITY ABOVE STRATEGY One of the most common mistakes when pitching ideas is prioritizing strategy over creativity. This approach often leads to dull, uninspiring ideas that, despite ticking all the necessary boxes, fail to capture the audience’s imagination. A great example of this is a campaign I worked on that aimed to showcase everyone’s “Disney side”—the playful, carefree persona that can only be expressed at a Disney theme park. To bring this concept to life, we took over a shopping mall in New Jersey, using Disney characters to mimic the actions of shoppers in real time. The stunt’s success stemmed from its unfiltered creativity and ability to surprise and delight the audience, making it go viral. This would never have happened if we had allowed the brand strategy team to dilute the idea with their numerous checks and balances.