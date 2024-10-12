After Hurricane Milton, here’s how to improve evactuations during disasters

BY The Conversation5 minute read

Evacuating might seem like the obvious move when a major hurricane is bearing down on your region, but that choice is not always as easy as it may seem. Evacuating from a hurricane requires money, planning, the ability to leave, and, importantly, a belief that evacuating is better than staying put. I recently examined years of research on what motivates people to leave or seek shelter during hurricanes as part of a project with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Natural Hazards Center. I found three main reasons that people didn’t leave.

Evacuating can be expensive Evacuating requires transportation, money, a place to stay, the ability to take off work days ahead of a storm, and other resources that many people do not have. With one in nine Americans facing poverty today, many have limited evacuation options. During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, for example, many residents did not own vehicles and couldn’t reach evacuation buses. That left them stranded in the face of a deadly hurricane. Nearly 1,400 people died in the storm, many of them in flooded homes. When millions of people are under evacuation orders, logistical issues also arise.

Gas shortages and traffic jams can leave people stranded on highways and unable to find shelter before the storm hits. This happened during Hurricane Floyd in 1999 as 2 million Floridians tried to evacuate. People who experienced past evacuations or saw news video of congested highways ahead of Hurricane Milton might not leave for fear of getting stuck. Health, pets, and being physically able to leave The logistics of evacuating are even more challenging for people who are disabled or in nursing homes. Additionally, people who are incarcerated may have no choice in the matter—and the justice system may have few options for moving them.

Evacuating nursing homes, people with disabilities, or prison populations is complex. Many shelters are not set up to accommodate their needs. In one example during Hurricane Floyd, a disabled person arrived at a shelter, but the hallways were too narrow for their wheelchair, so they were restricted to a cot for the duration of their stay. Moving people whose health is fragile, and doing so under stressful conditions, can also worsen health problems, leaving nursing home staff to make difficult decisions. But failing to evacuate can also be deadly. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, seven nursing home residents died in the rising heat after their facility lost power near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In some cases, public water systems are shut down or become contaminated. And flooding can create several health hazards, including the risk of infectious diseases. In a study of 291 long-term care facilities in Florida, 81% sheltered residents in place during the 2004 hurricane season because they had limited transportation options and faced issues finding places for residents to go.

How to improve evacuations for the future There are ways leaders can reduce the barriers to evacuation and shelter use. For example: Building more shelters able to withstand hurricane-force winds can create safe havens for people without transportation or who are unable to leave their jobs in time to evacuate.

Arranging more shelters and transportation able to accommodate people with disabilities and those with special needs, such as nursing home residents, can help protect vulnerable populations.

Opening shelters to accommodate pets with their owners can also increase the likelihood that pet owners will evacuate.

Public education can be improved so people know their options. Clearer risk communication on how these storms are different than past ones and what people are likely to experience can also help people make informed decisions.

Being prepared saves lives. Many areas would benefit from better advance planning that takes into account the needs of large, diverse populations and can ensure populations have ways to evacuate to safety. This article has been updated with additional details about Hurricane Milton’s damage. Carson MacPherson-Krutsky is a research associate at the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.