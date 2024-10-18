BY Doug Beaudoin4 minute read

The promise of generative AI (GenAI) offers unparalleled opportunities to drive value and growth. As we move through 2024, many organizations are starting to understand its transformative possibilities, yet the path to unlocking that value for your organization might not be as obvious—or easy.

Investing in any new technology brings its share of challenges, including substantial costs and inherent business risks if not utilized properly. It’s understandable, then, that many in the C-suite are exercising caution with GenAI, or are unsure of the best way to implement. In Deloitte’s recent “The State of Generative AI in the Enterprise” report, 79% of those surveyed said they believed that GenAI will transform their organization within the next three years, but fewer than half said they’ve sufficiently mitigated its potential risks. Despite these concerns, the opportunities of GenAI are vast and undeniable. The journey is not just about technological implementation, but also fostering a culture of innovation and readiness to adapt to new paradigms. With careful planning and deliberation to embed GenAI across your business strategy, you can increase the likelihood that GenAI will accelerate growth in your organization. THE OPPORTUNITY

Currently, many organizations using GenAI are focused on operational efficiency. But as they gain confidence and expertise, they are increasingly leveraging it for strategic purposes, including market analysis, scenario planning, or enhancing client relationships. Determining the best use of GenAI in your organization can be challenging. For straightforward operational improvements, a possible approach is to identify and address bottlenecks, review potentially redundant workflows, or automate simple tasks to streamline operations. Tackling more complex strategic issues will require a tailored approach that should fit the unique demands of your industry, the richness of your data, and your overarching business objectives. With a clear vision of what you hope to achieve, GenAI can give you a deeper understanding of your customers, employees, and the broader market. Once you have defined your strategic direction, it’s important to establish a foundation of trust among employees, cultivate a skilled and adaptable talent pool, and scale your successes to foster an environment of continual growth and innovation.

ESTABLISHING GENERATIVE AI TRUST The risks associated with GenAI are well-documented, which is why it’s important to establish a solid foundation of trust with both employees and the C-suite at the outset. For example, Thomson Reuters, a client of Deloitte, has been a pioneer in the wide adoption of responsible and trustworthy AI across its businesses and recently leveraged GenAI to better monitor systems and track performance. Many employees have concerns about job security and role transformation, and the common reassurance—that GenAI enhances efficiency rather than replaces human roles—may fall short without tangible evidence. To dispel doubts, it can be worth training employees on GenAI technology early,and giving them time and access to experiment. Once they discover how it can streamline their tasks and open new possibilities, their acceptance and enthusiasm are likely to increase.

Moreover, GenAI’s tendency to “hallucinate” is a recognized challenge and should be rigorously managed during implementation. Establishing procedural guardrails, maintaining transparency around data collection, and preventing biases in databases are critical steps to help ensure the integrity of GenAI outputs. All stakeholders—including boards—should participate in identifying risks and work together to develop a governance framework that proactively addresses them. REIMAGINING YOUR TALENT NEEDS GenAI is set to continually evolve at an ever-accelerating rate, meaning your workforce’s skill set should evolve to match it. As new skills come into high demand, others will become obsolete—potentially faster than anticipated.

This means that finding the right talent—and correctly upskilling your workforce—should be a continual consideration going forward. Organizations will need people who understand GenAI’s valuable potential uses, as well as people who understand how the technology will impact the organization as a whole. And just as important as technical skills will be enduring human traits—empathy, imagination, creativity—which remain indispensable even in this digital age. These traits should be nurtured and prioritized alongside technical skills to maintain balanced and effective teams. With a shortage of expert GenAI talent, it is imperative to seek out all available educational resources to train your team on GenAI fundamentals. If possible, partner with universities, professional organizations, and expert advisory panels to provide formal education programs tailored to your workforce’s specific needs. These collaborations can be essential for developing a deep and practical understanding of AI technologies. FIND YOUR PATH—AND SCALE IT

Once you have had some successes with GenAI—whether in operations or strategy—the next step is to scale it throughout your organization, while still keeping an eye on potential risks. This may seem straightforward, but the transition from proof-of-concept or isolated successes to full-scale deployment is often complex. Shutterstock, a Deloitte client, started with a creative GenAI product and has now moved towards larger GenAI transformation across their organization. For successful scaling, help ensure your training program evolves at the pace of the technology. In GenAI training, scaling often involves personalization, and learning and development initiatives should adapt to an individual’s learning preferences, level of understanding, and career aspirations. To help mitigate emerging risks or biases, it’s essential to continuously monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and remain ready to adjust strategies as necessary. It is also important to remember that sustained success in GenAI integration is a collaborative effort. Consider establishing advisory committees that include GenAI experts, ethicists, and legal advisors. These groups can provide invaluable ongoing guidance and oversight as your GenAI initiatives evolve, helping ensure your organization remains ethical, compliant, and at the cutting edge of technological innovation.