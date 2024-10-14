Clinically depressed schoolteachers get a lesson in happiness

Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

All the while, I watched in dismay as U.S. suicide rates relentlessly increased for 20 consecutive years , from 1999 to 2018, followed by a slight dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then a rise in 2021 and 2022—this despite more local, state, and national suicide prevention programming than ever .

I was discouraged. For nearly three decades, as a clinical psychologist , I trained mental health professionals on suicide assessment. The work was good but difficult.

I consulted my wife, Rita, who also happens to be my favorite clinical psychologist. We decided to explore the science of happiness. Together, we established the Montana Happiness Project and began offering evidence-based happiness workshops to complement our suicide prevention work.

In 2021, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, through the University of Montana, awarded us a $150,000 grant to support the state’s K-12 public schoolteachers, counselors, and staff. We’re using the funds to offer these educators low-cost, online graduate courses on happiness. In spring 2023, the foundation awarded us another $150,000 so we could extend the program through December 2025.

What does the course explore?

Using the word happiness can be off-putting. Sometimes, people associate happiness with recommendations to just smile, cheer up, and suppress negative emotions, which can lead to toxic positivity.