My life-long fascination with how the human mind works led me to a career in artificial intelligence (AI). As a student, academic, and executive, I found the most rewarding aspects of technological advancement to be connected to how people can work better together and how tools enhance the incredible abilities of human intellectual capacity and creativity.

In an age of remarkable potential for AI-enabled solutions, we find ourselves presented with a false choice: allow the machines to take over—providing an extremely efficient, uniform response to problems devoid of nuance and based entirely on data—or rely on individuals to deliver bespoke services. HARNESSING AI FOR ENHANCED HUMAN CONNECTION The first option should remain the subject of science fiction novels. Advanced technology’s goal has never been the replacement of human creativity. Molecular gastronomy, which breaks down the components of a meal to be manipulated, requires great chefs to apply that technology, infusing creativity and, critically, personalization into the process. Countless examples exist, but in the end, the application of any technology, even one that seemingly can think by itself, requires a personal touch to enhance the human experience.

The other side of this false choice is one of a Luddite—and history books tell a compelling story about them. Using AI to streamline client support allows the same number of staff to spend more time with clients, enhancing the personal experience in something I like to call effective AI-human collaboration. Using AI-enabled chatbots to help resolve immediate, simple questions has reduced follow-up calls significantly, freeing professionals to address more complex problems. The use of technology enhances the human experience. I firmly believe that the further development of AI and AI-enabled solutions will allow service providers to deliver personalized services at scale, enabling technology to humanize the way we deliver services to more people.

THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY Not shockingly, wealth management services require a particular level of personalization. People expect—and frankly deserve—specific and specialized service when they put their life savings to work with a financial advisor. However, because of this demand, there are only so many clients a financial advisor can work with effectively. The industry has asset minimums in place to ensure advisors are adequately compensated for the added work. This also limits who can benefit from personalized wealth management services.

However, with the application of better, industry-focused tools, I believe we will be able to see a major expansion of high-quality wealth management offerings to a larger portion of society, providing more financial security to more people. Our firm and others in our industry have armed advisors with the tools to expand their potential client pool and further the cause of financial wellness to more individuals and families. And this is a model that I believe can be replicated in several industries. WE CAN PERSONALIZE SERVICE

In any data-intensive industry—communications, energy, or music, for example—AI can help deliver a better service experience for users. But importantly, it can help service providers connect more personally with their clients and customers. However, we must find a balance. Without it, we can easily lose what makes so much of our experience uniquely human. Allowing the algorithm to take over completely misses the point—and opens our industry to more legitimate critiques regarding AI taking over. It is critical for leaders to stay involved and review results regularly. Formal audits and one-off checks can help companies ensure the humanity of their service is never replaced by computers, which should never be the goal. Monitoring client satisfaction can provide critical data to help inform a company’s choices in utilizing AI-enabled solutions. When customers want human interaction and are not offered that option, we see significant dips in satisfaction with the service provider.

But it’s not always that simple. Recently, my husband and I were working with a local real estate company and chatting about an appointment to visit a property. The conversation with the company felt extremely personal, however, it was 100% AI-driven. When we arrived at the property, there was no appointment. The AI-human collaboration was flawed, and we are no longer working with that company. While their use of AI-enabled personalization was very well done, the company failed to reach its goal. Their lack of an effective handoff from technology to human engagement turned us off from working with them—and we work in AI. HOW TO MOVE FORWARD

These technologies have seemingly endless potential across industries, and we are only just beginning to understand the good they can do for society. But leaders must be aware of the risks. Ethical applications of these tools will require users, developers, and the great thinkers of our time to work together to ensure we are using these advancements for good. I’m confident we can apply this technology in a way that enhances the human experience overall, not just the bottom line of AI developers like me. Today, conversations about these issues are happening everywhere, including on the pages of this publication. Yet there is more we must do.