Fisher-Price issues massive recall of infant swings following five fatalities

Fisher-Price is recalling more than 2 million infant swings due to safety concerns. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the recall on the company’s Snuga Swings this week due to a risk of suffocation when infants use the swings.

The recall, which includes 21 models of the swing, comes after five deaths were reported between 2012 and 2022. The infants who died in the swings were all between the ages of three months and one year, CPSC said, noting that “most” of the infants were not restrained and that the swings had bedding materials added to them. The infants were all sleeping in the swings at the time of death.

The alert noted that infants should not sleep in infant swings. It also said that extra bedding materials “should never be added to it,” and even the headrest and body support insert “can increase the risk of suffocation.”

While the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has long-advised parents not to allow infants to fall asleep in infant swings, it’s not uncommon for parents who are looking for helpful products to get their babies to sleep to let them. Some even routinely rely on swings for nap time. A 2013 AAP warning noted that if a baby falls asleep in a swing (car seat or bouncy seat), a caregiver should “move the child to a firm sleep surface as soon as possible.”