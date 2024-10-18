BY Mike Finelli4 minute read

Increasing electrification is key to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. It’s one of the “megatrends” set to shape our society and planet, driving innovation across various sectors.

Governments and automakers have already taken action to speed up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by implementing environmental legislation and production targets. However, meeting these targets requires close collaboration across the value chain and beyond and a willingness among governments, businesses and consumers to invest in and support the shift to an electrified economy. To meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles and enable the transition to clean mobility, we must make EVs both affordable and reliable. Combining the power of chemistry with a strong domestic supply chain can help us achieve this. OVERCOMING CHALLENGES

Electric cars are undoubtedly the future of mobility, but they have limitations that must be addressed to encourage consumer uptake. These revolve primarily around three key areas: cost, driving range, and the availability of charging stations. To overcome these challenges, we need the right infrastructure, technology, and incentives in place to convince consumers that EVs offer a real alternative to more traditional vehicles. Governments, businesses, and consumers all have a role to play here, even if they are not directly involved in the industry. Business leaders in any sector, for example, can encourage the shift to EVs by integrating electrification into their sustainability strategies. This might involve converting their company fleet into EVs, installing charging stations at homes and offices, or updating company car policies to prioritize EVs.

CREATING A DOMESTIC SUPPLY CHAIN An area that will significantly impact the growth of the U.S. EV industry is the supply chain. Today, America remains largely dependent on an unreliable and inefficient global supply chain to support its transition to electric mobility. However, since early 2021, the beginnings of a strong domestic supply chain have started to emerge. More than a dozen new lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced since 2021 along what is known as America’s Battery Belt, an area spanning several states from the southeast to the northern United States. These factories are helping regionalize the American battery supply chain, allowing automakers to speed up production and reduce costs.

The American government is supporting these efforts. At the end of 2023, the US Department of Energy issued grants totaling $2.8 billion to 20 projects devoted to battery materials processing, manufacturing, and recycling. It’s an investment aimed at creating jobs while accelerating America’s clean energy transition. To fully capitalize on the benefits of supply chain investment, business leaders need to thoughtfully evaluate how to engage. This may involve re-evaluating your company policies and partnerships, investing in workforce training, or forming new collaborations to ensure both your business infrastructure and workforce are aligned with the transition to an electrified economy. CHEMISTRY: A FORCE FOR GOOD

A regional supply chain is great for U.S. industry, consumers, and the economy, but it means nothing without EV batteries capable of storing sufficient energy to power our cars. Chemistry is vital to unlocking the market potential of electrification and boosting the adoption of electric vehicles across North America. While an effective regional supply chain will speed up production and reduce costs, chemistry enables the development of advanced lithium-ion batteries that allow EVs to be made safer, charge faster, and go further. It’s essential to highlight the role the chemical industry can play in enabling environmental sustainability. The industry has faced criticism for its environmental impact, but it’s key to crafting the necessary solutions. In fact, achieving global decarbonization targets would be impossible without the innovative solutions chemistry offers.

Within the industry, there is a real drive to innovate in this direction, because that is what consumers and the planet demand. Battery technology is a prime example, but we can also highlight advancements in green hydrogen solutions and emerging technologies, such as biotechnologies. These technologies are paving the way for recycling or reusing products that have traditionally posed environmental challenges, or for developing biodegradable alternatives. All these solutions rely on chemistry, and they all contribute to creating a better world. THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIPS

The Battery Belt is about innovation, competitiveness, and responding to market needs, but it’s also about working to achieve shared goals for the good of our communities and planet. It’s an example that can be followed in other industries, particularly when it comes to encouraging innovation and supply chain efficiency in the emerging green economy. All companies investing in the Battery Belt are investing in a sustainable and equitable domestic supply chain aimed at driving the clean energy transition. It’s bringing together governments, battery makers, and materials providers to build future generations of clean transportation, while also providing jobs and training to elevate local communities. This is a collective effort based on a shared vision of the clean energy economy. It requires seeking out and investing in opportunities that benefit your business and industry, but also promote the well-being of society and the environment.