How to actually get people to sign up for your newsletter

Social media and newsletters are important for a business, it’s free, it’s organic, it’s a great way to build awareness for your brand, and it’s valuable to have a direct connection with customers. But in order to have that direct connection with customers, they have to follow your business. Which is why you need a strong funnel and a robust email list. So how do you actually build that? And after they subscribe to your newsletter, how do you entice them not to hit the unsubscribe button?

Offer something for free

When businesses or founders craft a lead magnet–that free item or service given away in exchange for contact info–they need to lean into the magnetic part. I have built several different lead magnets for my own business, including How to Use AI to Make Content in a Human Way, 10 Tips to Make Magnet (vs Mediocre) Content & How to Be Confident on Camera. As a video marketing consultant, I lean on social media for brand awareness and lead generation but also recognize the value of the email list as a more direct connection.

Tori Dunlap of The Financial Feminist and HerFirst100k who now has several million followers across her platforms says back in 2021 she was able to get 10,000 news subscribers to her newsletter by creating a quiz. She capitalized on a few of her viral TikTok videos by writing in the post’s caption “take the quiz in our bio for a free personalized money plan.”

The quiz idea came to her because she offered a lot of resources with financial advice on her blog and social media, but people were still asking for answers. She built the quiz to entice people to learn their money personality and get a free personalized money plan. Her advice is to think about what your social media followers or ideal clients are asking for, and you will build trust with them by providing value. And value is what brings them to and keeps them on your newsletter mailing list.