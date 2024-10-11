7-Eleven will close more than 400 stores as the list of struggling retailers grows

7-Eleven is closing 444 of its “underperforming” convenience-store locations across North America, as a result of decreased traffic and slower sales, including cigarette purchases.

Reached by Fast Company, 7-Eleven declined to provide a list of locations that will be closing, but noted that the move is “aligned with our long-term growth strategy.”

“We made the decision to optimize a number of noncore assets that do not fit into our growth strategy,” the company said. “At the same time, we continue to open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience.”

The news comes a day after 7-Eleven’s parent company, Japanese convenience retailer Seven & i Holdings, cut earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending in February 2025 and announced restructuring plans that would split the company into two businesses.