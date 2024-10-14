Watch this robot expertly take apart electronics so they can be used again

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

After a decade of designing consumer electronics, Rob Lawson-Shanks couldn’t stop thinking about how many of the products he worked on would ultimately end up in landfills. “I started to realize I was contributing to this massive, 60-million-ton problem of e-waste because of how we were designing, manufacturing, and ultimately not recovering [products],” he says.

With a cofounder, Mark Lyons, he decided to change course. Their startup, called Molg, now makes robotic “microfactories” that efficiently take electronic gadgets apart so the components can be reused. And when he works with electronics brands now, he helps them figure out how to design products for circularity. [Image: Molg] The goal is reuse, not recycling Inside a warehouse in Nashville, run by Sims Lifecycle Services, the first installation of Molg’s robots started disassembling old servers earlier this year. The process uses multiple robot arms and cameras and custom software to carefully and quickly pull out parts and inspect them so they can be redeployed. The small systems—10 feet by 3 feet by 10 feet tall—are designed to fit inside existing e-waste processing facilities or manufacturing plants. The speed depends on the product, but the robot can take apart a typical server in about five minutes.

[Image: Molg] The main goal isn’t recycling, but reuse. “How do you take a memory component out of a server for a hyperscale cloud provider and then put that back into their own data center, into their own supply chain, where they know exactly what it is?” says Lawson-Shanks. The aim is to give parts a second life—and a third, fourth, and fifth life—before they’re ultimately recycled to recover the materials. Some other robots are designed for recycling electronics instead, like an Apple robot made for recycling iPhones. Molg’s system, which is made to work with multiple types of electronics, takes old gadgets apart more carefully. “We use really high-precision, non-destructive [equipment], and really care about what we’re touching and then moving so that we can retest, re-qualify, and redeploy,” Lawson-Shanks says. “Ultimately, it’s to try and keep things at the highest value possible.” Often, he says, components from a premium server or laptop can be reused again to make a middle-tier product, and a couple of years later, in a basic low-end product, before the parts are finally recycled. “We are seeing cases where I think 100% reuse is absolutely achievable, where you can get something that typically maybe has like a three-year lifecycle, and you might be able to extend that all the way to six to nine years of use,” he says.