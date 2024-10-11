CeriBell IPO: Stock price soars as AI brain-monitoring headband maker debuts on Nasdaq

CeriBell, a neurodiagnostic startup known for its brain-monitoring headband that can detect seizure activity, made its market debut on Friday in an IPO that is expected to generate $180.3 million in proceeds. Here’s what to know about the medtech company and its initial public offering:

What is CeriBell?

The company was cofounded in 2014 by Jane Chao, its CEO, who is a former McKinsey consultant at and a veteran in the biotech space. Chao has a chemistry degree from Peking University and a PhD in biophysics from Cornell University.

CeriBell operates an AI-powered brain-reading platform that can detect seizures. The system uses a disposable headband and EEG portal that allows for real-time bedside monitoring. The company earns money from the sale of its headbands along with subscription fees it charges to hospitals. CeriBell is based in Sunnyvale, California, and backed by investment firm TPG.

What’s happening with CeriBell’s IPO?

The company priced shares at $17 on Thursday, higher than an earlier estimated range of $14 to $16 a share. The stock is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker symbol CBLL.