Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The medtech startup, which operates an EEG platform that can detect seizures, had already priced shares above their expected range before they began trading.

CeriBell IPO: Stock price soars as AI brain-monitoring headband maker debuts on Nasdaq

[Images: paul/Adobe Stock, Ceribell]

BY Christopher Zara1 minute read

CeriBell, a neurodiagnostic startup known for its brain-monitoring headband that can detect seizure activity, made its market debut on Friday in an IPO that is expected to generate $180.3 million in proceeds. Here’s what to know about the medtech company and its initial public offering:

What is CeriBell?

The company was cofounded in 2014 by Jane Chao, its CEO, who is a former McKinsey consultant at and a veteran in the biotech space. Chao has a chemistry degree from Peking University and a PhD in biophysics from Cornell University.

CeriBell operates an AI-powered brain-reading platform that can detect seizures. The system uses a disposable headband and EEG portal that allows for real-time bedside monitoring. The company earns money from the sale of its headbands along with subscription fees it charges to hospitals. CeriBell is based in Sunnyvale, California, and backed by investment firm TPG.

What’s happening with CeriBell’s IPO?

The company priced shares at $17 on Thursday, higher than an earlier estimated range of $14 to $16 a share. The stock is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker symbol CBLL.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

How did the stock perform on its first day?

Pretty well. Shares closed at $25, an increase of more than 47%.

Is CeriBell profitable?

Not yet. According to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it had a net loss of $29.5 million on revenue of $45.2 million in 2023. But it’s moving in the right direction—its revenue grew and its losses narrowed last year when compared to 2022.

What else is there to know?

Medtech-focused IPOs in the United States have been all but nonexistent in recent quarters amid a broader downturn in the IPO market. But a report in April by JPMorgan hinted at early signs of a recovery, with medtech venture activity showing “gains in both number of deals and dollars invested quarter-over-quarter.” Needless to say, investors and Wall Street will be playing close attention to CeriBell’s stock price in the days and weeks ahead.

This story has been updated with details about CeriBell’s stock performance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christopher Zara is a senior editor for Fast Company, where he runs the news desk and oversees daily coverage of everything from Big Tech to small startups, company culture, innovation, design, retail, travel, finance, and any topic in the Fast Company universe. He has years of experience as an editor and a reporter who writes about business, technology, media, culture, theater, and sometimes the intersecting worlds of all five More

Explore Topics