Why solving the urgent energy crisis is so important

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Recent power outages and grid failures across the U.S. have laid bare a sobering reality: The nation’s electrical systems are strained to the breaking point. Aging infrastructure, surging demand, and extreme climate events are proving more than power networks can handle.

This was a core theme of the panel discussion “Building a Climate-Resilient Grid with More Sustainable Energy Solutions” at the 2024 Fast Company Innovation Festival, presented in partnership with Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy). The panel featured three energy leaders who shared insights on the challenges facing today’s global energy systems and how to counterbalance rising demand with climate-smart energy strategies and solutions. Here are three takeaways from their conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. An energy crisis isn’t looming—it’s already here.

Demand for electricity worldwide is surging, driven by factors such as the rise in artificial intelligence (and its energy-hungry data-crunching needs) and the electrification of homes, cars, appliances, and businesses. Meanwhile, wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters increasingly wipe out aging electrical infrastructure, especially in the U.S. While energy disruptions may be an inconvenience for consumers in some regions, they can have life-threatening impacts for those relying on critical infrastructure. “The amount of power outages we have today is nearly five times what it was just 10 years ago,” said Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko, an energy-systems, powertrain technology, and home-generator manufacturer. “A hospital cannot be without power for even minutes at a time, and it’s not possible for our telecommunications networks or data networks to be without power for even seconds.”

Upgrades to infrastructure are key, but often receive pushback. The U.S. government recognizes that investments to bolster our electrical grid are necessary to maintain America’s industrial competitiveness, said Lesley Jantarasami, managing director of the energy program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonprofit public policy think tank. “There’s a lot of support for this area, but it is expensive,” she said. “So, the question is how do we ensure that we’re [upgrading the grid] in a smart and efficient way?” 2. Transforming power systems requires careful planning.

Building an effective power system is enormously complex. That’s why public-private partnerships are so crucial, said Alise Porto, senior vice president of power and sustainability at Switch, which designs, builds, and operates data centers. In these types of partnerships, power producers, distributors, users, and policymakers proactively work together to map out everything from how lines will be updated to who will foot the bill for those upgrades. At Switch, figuring out how to meet power needs at a data center requires working with utility managers, regulatory agencies, policymakers, and the public. “We need to make sure that the location in which we are going to be has the right infrastructure, whether it be water, power, taxes, landscape, etc.,” Porto said. “We work with public utility commissions to help educate [them] and make sure that they understand what’s coming, and we work with our customers to provide a proper load forecast.”

It’s not just data centers that require this level of thoughtful planning: Groups need to work together to ensure power resources are provided to the right locations—from industrial users to rural families—at the right time without overloading available infrastructure. “We have to make sure our policies support all these locations, because everybody needs the safety and security of having good energy supply,” Melka said. 3. Fighting climate change is essential.

Producing electricity from fossil fuels generates carbon emissions. Those emissions contribute to climate change and fuel the increase of extreme weather events that can batter power infrastructure. At the same time, rising global temperatures demand more power to cool homes and irrigate farms—facilitating a cycle of ever-growing energy use. “We have to invest in new technologies to make sure the generation of energy is more sustainable and also invest in the infrastructure for distributing that power to reach our climate goals,” Jantarasami said. Energy infrastructure that relies heavily on renewable energy sources can help meet that rising energy demand while minimizing climate impacts. Meanwhile, generators, batteries, microgrids, and other technology can support the use of renewable energy such as wind, solar, and hydro. “Renewable power is wonderful, but we also need reliability,” Porto said. “The sun’s not shining all the time. We have to think about how to do backup power sustainably.”