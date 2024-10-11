Tesla stock price sinks after Elon Musk’s ‘We, Robot’ Cybercab event fails to impress

Investors may be wondering if there’s anyone in the driver’s seat at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk led a much-anticipated autonomous driving event that was big on hype but short on specifics.

At a “We, Robot” presentation on Thursday, Musk debuted a new self-driving vehicle called the Cybercab, as well as a bus-sized Robovan concept, but the splashy event did not appear to allay investor concerns that regulatory and safety hurdles will make Musk’s estimated timeline of selling the sleekly designed vehicles by 2027 unrealistic.

Perhaps more crucially, Tesla’s broader pivot to robotics and AI may be seen as coming at the expense of a lower-priced “Model 2” electric vehicle that could widen the brand’s appeal and help Tesla stay ahead of its competition.

How Tesla stock reacted to the robotaxi event

Shares of Tesla were down more than 6% in premarket trading on Friday. The stock had risen since Tesla first announced the robotaxi event in April, but it has generally struggled this year amid a broader slump in EV sales. As of Thursday, shares were down almost 4% year to date.