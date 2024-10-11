Zillow’s new climate risk insights may spur the next big shift in the housing market

BY Sam Becker1 minute read

With hurricanes dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and for good reason, homeowners and potential buyers are likely thinking more carefully about the threats that extreme weather and climate change pose to their homes.

Consider this: Hurricane Helene, which wrought widespread damage along the Gulf Coast and parts of Appalachia in early October, is estimated to have caused as much as $47.5 billion in damage. Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida this week, could cause as much as $180 billion in damage, per early estimates. Given our changing world, Zillow is adding climate risk scores for every for-sale listing on its platform. First Street, a climate risk financial modeling company, provides the company’s climate risk data, which will help provide insight into extreme climate risks posed by floods, wildfires, wind, heat, and air quality. According to a company press release, listings will also include maps and insurance requirements.

